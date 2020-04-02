Nick Ferrari's message to the Prime Minister: Start answering our questions... now

Nick Ferrari had this important message for Boris Johnson: start being honest with us about why the response to the coronavirus crisis has gone wrong.

The LBC Breakfast host has lost patience with Cabinet Ministers' constant failure to properly answer questions at the daily coronavirus press conferences.

Speaking on his show this morning, Nick had this message to the Prime Minister: "Just get a grip of the testing crisis.

"Please stop allowing your colleagues to put out the line 'We're working really hard, this is our number one priority'.

"Prime Minister, clearly it's gone wrong. I wouldn't want to be doing it either. This is a mammoth task. But continually telling us 'We're working hard, this is our number one priority, we're ramping up', it's not good enough.

"We deserve to know, Prime Minister, why it has gone wrong. Tell us why it's gone wrong. We are all in this together.

Nick Ferrari had this tough message for Boris Johnson. Picture: LBC / PA

"It gives me no pleasure to highlight the inadequacies of your government and your colleagues abject and appalling failure to answer questions. I get no pleasure from that whatsoever at the moment.

"Many of my listeners are petrified and pleading to be tested. And your government's pathetic excuses are threadbare now. Enough already.

"I appreciate you're not well enough and I wish you a speedy recovery. But get one of your senior colleagues who is to go to the press conference today and say 'We draw a line here. It didn't work. It didn't work because of a, b, c. Now it will work because of 1, 2, 3.'

"When the questions come in, damned well answer them. Don't say 'That's a great question, thank you very much indeed, we're working very hard and here's Professor Whoop-Whoop from the NHS with details.' Enough!"