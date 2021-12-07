Omicron: New travel restrictions come into force amid concerns over Covid variant

7 December 2021, 06:15 | Updated: 7 December 2021, 06:17

The travel rules have ben updated amid fears over the Omicron Covid variant.
The travel rules have ben updated amid fears over the Omicron Covid variant. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Updated travel restrictions have come into effect amid concerns over the Omicron Covid variant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The changes mean all international travellers will need to take a pre-departure test before coming to England.

Anyone travelling from countries not on the red list will be required to take a test a maximum of 48 hours before leaving, regardless of their vaccination status.

If they test positive, they will not be allowed to travel, with similar measures also set to be implemented across Scotland and Wales.

It comes in an attempt to slow the spread of Omicron - the latest Covid variant of concern - following warnings that the time between infection and infectiousness could be shorter with the strain.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs on Monday that early actions would help the Government avoid having to take "tougher action later on".

However, he also said that the variant was spreading within communities, rather than just being linked to international travel.

Read more: Pre-departure Covid tests reintroduced for travellers to UK amid Omicron fears

Read more: Omicron: Variant spreading through community transmission in 'multiple English regions'

Mr Javid said: "The Omicron variant is continuing to spread here and around the world.

"According to the latest data there are now 261 confirmed cases in England, 71 in Scotland and four in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the UK to 336.

"This includes cases with no links to international travel. So, we can conclude that there is now community transmission across multiple regions of England."

He said the Government cannot "say for certain" whether Omicron will escape Covid vaccines, or how severe a disease it will cause.

Mr Javid explained: "We are learning more about this new variant all the time."

The introduction of new travel rules followed calls from Labour to implement the process.

The party's leader - Sir Keir Starmer - said the Government must now do "whatever it can" to lower the price of Covid pre-departure tests.

He said: "I would have liked to see the Government act more quickly. As ever, they are behind the curve. As soon as we saw the scientific evidence saying that (there) should be pre-departure tests, we called on the Government to do this last week. The Government delayed, as they always do.

"They've done it now, that's a good thing. But the Government needs to get ahead instead of being behind."

He added: "I also want to see the Government doing whatever it can to bring the price of these tests down because lots of people... (are) getting really hammered by prices that can't be justified."

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harriet Harman wrote: "After nearly 40 years in Parliament I won't be standing again at the next election."

Harriet Harman to step down as MP at next election after 40 years
Traffic congestion on the Thames Embankment

Cycle lanes blamed as London named world's most congested city
Dominic Raab denied prioritising animals over humans in Afghanistan.

‘That’s just simply not right’: Raab denies prioritising Pen Farthing pets over refugees
A whistleblower claims the UK Foreign Office failed tens of thousands of Afghans and left them to the mercy of the Taliban

Afghans left behind by UK to be murdered by the Taliban, whistleblower claims
Large waves could cause injury or danger to life, the Met Office said.

Storm Barra poses 'danger to life' as 80 mph winds, rain and snow batter UK

Weather

The Government has announced measures to tackle drug dealing in prisons

Airport-style security and addiction assessments under Govt prison drugs clampdown
A primary school in Scotland has closed for a week because of an outbreak of the Omicron variant (stock photo)

Primary school forced to shut after Omicron variant outbreak

The QEUH has been under-fire after a post-mortem examination could not determine the cause of death of a woman who's body had been left for six weeks

Inquiry demands after woman's body left in hospital mortuary for six weeks
Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that all employees of private firms must be vaccinated

Mandatory vaccines for all employees in New York City, says mayor
Peter Hitchens: Govt drug crackdown 'tripe marinated in bilge'

Peter Hitchens: Govt drug crackdown 'tripe marinated in bilge'