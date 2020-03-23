UK coronavirus lockdown: Will you get fined or arrested for breaking the rules?

Boris Johnson has confirmed an official UK lockdown. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has officially put the UK in lockdown but what happens if people break the rules? Fines and police guidelines revealed.

Coronavirus has officially led Prime Minister Boris Johnson to put the UK into lockdown - but what are the rules in place? And can we get fined or arrested for breaking them?

Setting strong guidelines and procedures to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to help the NHS cope, the UK will only be allowed out of their homes for essential trips.

Coronavirus: Why the UK should prepare for an Italy style outbreak

But what happens if you break the lockdown rules? And can we get arrested and fined by the police? Here’s what you need to know:

What are the UK lockdown rules?

During the coronavirus lockdown, the public are only allowed to visit shops for basic necessities, to get any medical needs and to travel to and from essential work that can not be completed from home.

You are also only allowed to leave the house for one form of exercise per day alone or with people from your house.

Can I get arrested for breaking lockdown rules?

Police have been given the power to disperse crowds of more than two people and will be monitoring any public gatherings.

Coronavirus: Public can only go out for essential travel reasons. Picture: PA

Can I be fined for breaking lockdown rules?

Yes - Boris Johnson said: “If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.”

The amount of the fine has not been revealed.