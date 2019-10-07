Emotional Extinction Rebellion Activist Compares Protesters To Gandhi

This tearful Extinction Rebellion activist compared the protesters to Gandhi and Martin Luther King as they started their two weeks of action.

Rowan spoke to LBC as the first set of demonstrators were arrested after gluing themselves to a car parked in the middle of the road outside the Department of Defence.

19 people were arrested following the incident.

She said: "I'm feeling quite moved at the moment because I've just been watching people being taken away. It's very moving seeing people giving their freedom and giving so much of their lives.

"Some of these people have been doing this for years, trying to raise the warning about climate change. I really feel that this is their last chance to try to turn things around.

"If we don't turn it around this time, that's it. That's it for the people in the future.

A tearful Extinction Rebellion protester. Picture: LBC

"I feel the legacy we've inherited from the people who have done non-violence civil disobedience in the past - people like Martin Luther King and Gandhi. They all fought for freedom and human rights and for the right for life on earth.

"They've handed the torch on to us."