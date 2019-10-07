Emotional Extinction Rebellion Activist Compares Protesters To Gandhi

7 October 2019, 09:31 | Updated: 7 October 2019, 09:32

This tearful Extinction Rebellion activist compared the protesters to Gandhi and Martin Luther King as they started their two weeks of action.

Rowan spoke to LBC as the first set of demonstrators were arrested after gluing themselves to a car parked in the middle of the road outside the Department of Defence.

19 people were arrested following the incident.

She said: "I'm feeling quite moved at the moment because I've just been watching people being taken away. It's very moving seeing people giving their freedom and giving so much of their lives.

"Some of these people have been doing this for years, trying to raise the warning about climate change. I really feel that this is their last chance to try to turn things around.

"If we don't turn it around this time, that's it. That's it for the people in the future.

A tearful Extinction Rebellion protester
A tearful Extinction Rebellion protester. Picture: LBC

"I feel the legacy we've inherited from the people who have done non-violence civil disobedience in the past - people like Martin Luther King and Gandhi. They all fought for freedom and human rights and for the right for life on earth.

"They've handed the torch on to us."

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

Brexit

Brexit

Russia

Russia

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

Islam

Islam

NHS

NHS

LBC Latest

What Is The Benn Act And Why Has The Government Been Taken To Court?

What Is The Benn Act And Why Has The Government Been Taken To Court?
Will A Second Whistleblower Emerging Affect Trump Impeachment Case?

Will A Second Whistleblower Emerging Affect Trump Impeachment Case?

Leicester Police start inquiries into Hamza Choudhury racist abuse on social media

Anne Sacoolas: PM prepared to press Trump over crash death suspect's immunity