Hunting Ghislaine: The Trial - John Sweeney returns

Hunting Ghislaine: The Trial - John Sweeney returns. Picture: LBC

Following the huge success of LBC podcast Hunting Ghislaine in 2020, investigative reporter and host John Sweeney has returned with 'Hunting Ghislaine: The Trial'.

Each week John will dissect the key moments and talking points from the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

As the trial progresses in New York, John will offer a weekly analysis of this grimly fascinating case, in his inimitable style.

Episodes of Hunting Ghislaine: The Trial are released every Friday exclusively on Global Player.

Last year, across six episodes of Hunting Ghislaine, John delved into the murky world of Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend - an alleged sex trafficker and partner in a series of sex crimes against underage girls, some as young as 14.

When Epstein’s life began to unravel, Ghislaine Maxwell vanished, only to reappear when she was arrested by the FBI last year. She denies six charges of enticing young girls for sex with Epstein and perjury.

