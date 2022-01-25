School in shock as pupil, 15, suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Cumbria

The incident happened at Walney School in Barrow. Picture: Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A 15-year-old schoolboy has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed at a school in Cumbria.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The teenager suffered multiple stab wounds to the body after the incident on Tuesday morning at Walney School in Barrow.

Cumbria Police said they have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Read more: Sarah Jones blasts government over killer knife legal loophole after LBC investigation

Read more: Two boys knifed to death within an hour in London as teen killings hit grim record

Police and the North West Ambulance Service were called at 10.10am to reports of a pupil being stabbed inside the school.

The boy has been taken to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool via air ambulance having suffered serious injuries.

Cumbria Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after an incident at Walney School this morning (25 Jan).



A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital via air ambulance having suffered serious injuries.



More: https://t.co/TZksBo2qJ5 pic.twitter.com/LN6iTb1kdR — Cumbria Police (@Cumbriapolice) January 25, 2022

The 16-year-old suspect was detained at around 10.40am close to Barrow train station.

In a statement Cumbria Police said officers are in attendance at the school and can reassure the public and parents that there is no perceived wider threat.

A statement from John Richardson, headteacher at the school, which opened in 2014 and has just over 500 pupils on roll, said: "We are currently working with Cumbria Police following a stabbing on school premises involving two students.

"The victim has been taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries and another boy has been arrested by Cumbria Police.

Read more: Boris 'welcomes' Met's partygate investigation and would 'cooperate fully' with officers

Read more: 'Why was his designer there?' Nick Ferrari grills minister over PM's birthday bash

"There is no ongoing risk to other pupils.

"The whole school community is in shock at these events and all our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family.

"The school day is now continuing while police officers remain on site as part of their ongoing investigation, which we are of course supporting.

"Support for students affected by the incident is available in school and we will provide further updates when we can."