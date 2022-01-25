School in shock as pupil, 15, suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Cumbria

25 January 2022, 13:45 | Updated: 25 January 2022, 13:51

The incident happened at Walney School in Barrow
The incident happened at Walney School in Barrow. Picture: Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A 15-year-old schoolboy has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed at a school in Cumbria.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The teenager suffered multiple stab wounds to the body after the incident on Tuesday morning at Walney School in Barrow.

Cumbria Police said they have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Read more: Sarah Jones blasts government over killer knife legal loophole after LBC investigation

Read more: Two boys knifed to death within an hour in London as teen killings hit grim record

Police and the North West Ambulance Service were called at 10.10am to reports of a pupil being stabbed inside the school.

The boy has been taken to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool via air ambulance having suffered serious injuries.

The 16-year-old suspect was detained at around 10.40am close to Barrow train station.

In a statement Cumbria Police said officers are in attendance at the school and can reassure the public and parents that there is no perceived wider threat.

A statement from John Richardson, headteacher at the school, which opened in 2014 and has just over 500 pupils on roll, said: "We are currently working with Cumbria Police following a stabbing on school premises involving two students.

"The victim has been taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries and another boy has been arrested by Cumbria Police.

Read more: Boris 'welcomes' Met's partygate investigation and would 'cooperate fully' with officers

Read more: 'Why was his designer there?' Nick Ferrari grills minister over PM's birthday bash

"There is no ongoing risk to other pupils.

"The whole school community is in shock at these events and all our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family.

"The school day is now continuing while police officers remain on site as part of their ongoing investigation, which we are of course supporting.

"Support for students affected by the incident is available in school and we will provide further updates when we can."

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Six-month-old Grayson Matthew was shot dead in Atlanta

Six-month-old baby killed in 'unfathomable tragedy' after getting caught in gunfight crossfire
Boris Johnson has warned President Putin Russia's sons won't come back if they invade Ukraine.

Russia's sons won't come home if they invade Ukraine: Boris issues stark warning to Putin
Kate Wilson won £230k in a landmark tribunal against the Metropolitan Police

Met forced to pay £230k to eco protester deceived into sexual relations by 'spy cop'
Boris Johnson said he welcomes the Met's decision to investigate

Boris willing to 'cooperate fully' with Met's partygate probe 'to draw a line under it'
Son pays tribute after mum stabbed to death in west London

Mum-of-two with 'heart of gold' named as stabbing victim in Maida Vale killings
Joe Biden was heard calling a reporter a vulgarity

Joe Biden calls Fox reporter a 'stupid son of a bitch' as he's quizzed on inflation
The front of the bus was badly damaged in the crash

Three children among five people taken to hospital after London bus crashes into shop
Easyjet's CEO told LBC that he expects pre-pandemic tourism levels by the end of summer

Tourism 'will be back to pre-pandemic levels by summer's end' predicts Easyjet CEO
'I just think Boris Johnson should go': Yvette Cooper slams PM in scathing attack

'I just think Boris Johnson should go': Yvette Cooper slams PM in scathing attack
No10 officers feared 'snooping' accusations if they acted on partygate, ex-top cop says

No10 officers feared 'snooping' accusations if they acted on partygate, ex-top cop says