Two boys knifed to death within an hour in London as teen killings hit grim record

Two teenagers were killed within an hour of each other on Thursday night. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Two teenage boys were stabbed to death in London on Thursday night, taking the total number of teenage homicides in the capital this year to 30, a grim record high for serious violence.

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Ashburton Park in Croydon, south London, just after 7.30pm on Thursday night.

The killing was the 29th teenage homicide in London in 2021.

Less than an hour later, a 16-year-old boy died from a stab wound in Hillingdon, west London, at Philpotts Farm Open Space close to Heather Lane.

The death took 2021's total above the previous peak of 29 in 2008.

In both instances, emergency services administered first aid to the victims but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Whilst formal identification of both victims has not yet taken place, their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in a tweet that he was "devastated" by Thursday's killings, and that he 'refused to believe' such crimes were "inevitable".

"I am devastated by the deaths of a 15-year-old boy in Croydon and a 16-year-old boy in Hillingdon," he said.

"My thoughts & prayers are with their families, friends & communities. I'm in close contact with @MetPoliceUK who are doing everything possible to bring those responsible to justice.

""The safety of Londoners will always be my number one priority. This is why I am investing record amounts in policing to put more officers on the streets and creating positive opportunities for almost 100,000 young Londoners helping to divert them away from violence.

"I refuse to accept that the loss of young lives is inevitable and will continue to be relentless in taking the bold action needed to put an end to violence in our city. If you have any information, please contact @CrimestoppersUK."

Met Police Commander Alex Murray, said: "I am deeply saddened by every single homicide this year, and greatly concerned by those that have been teenage killings. Each one is a tragedy leaving behind heartbroken families and distressed communities.

"My thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted. They are not statistics, not just numbers, they all have families, and they all should have had their lives ahead of them. They and their families have been robbed of something precious and we should all be doing everything we can to stop this.

"These devastating losses continue to motivate every single officer at the Met to catch those responsible, bring justice to their families and take weapons off the street.

"We are devoting huge resources into preventing homicides and violence from happening in the first place.

"Our continued efforts are starting to have a collective impact, with data showing reductions across serious violent crime categories. This year to November 2021, compared with the same period prior to the pandemic in 2019, has seen: knife crime decrease by 32 per cent and knife injury victims aged under 25 reduce by 29 per cent. We are not complacent and I know, this will not be of much comfort to those who have lost a loved one this year. There is more to be done.

"We know that reducing violent crime relies on joint efforts from across communities and agencies which is why we continue to work with our partners and the community to find lasting solutions.

"Tackling violence is our top priority and we are committed to making London safer.

"We encourage the public to call us on 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, with any information they may have about violent crime in their area – any information, no matter how small could build a picture that could save a life. Crimestoppers will never trace your call and will keep your identity 100 per cent anonymous."

Social media has been singled out as a key issue amid the rise in teenage violence in the capital, with experts saying disagreements are exacerbated when played out online and that the amount of violent content has helped normalise aggression.

Junior Smart, founder of the St Giles Trust SOS Project that helps divert young people from crime, said technology giants should be asked to invest profits into areas blighted by violence.

"Violence has been normalised, especially over the last 10 years through social media," he said.

"It's a crazy situation here where if a person goes to a live event and starts livestreaming music they will be silenced and perhaps have a sanction, whereas someone can be online posting violence and use the p word or the n word or a load of expletives and nothing actually happens.

"The reality is that social media platforms have got a lot to answer for. In practically every situation where we've seen violence happen there has been some sort of connection with an online platform in some form.

"Why are these social media platforms not being held to account? Why are we so scared of asking really difficult questions and why are these social media platforms not putting more money back in the communities that are being affected by violence?"

This story is being updated.