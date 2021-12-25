Jobari Gooden death: Man charged with murder after stabbing near barber shop

Mr Gooden died after being found with stab wounds earlier in December. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder after a stabbing near a barber's shop in South East London.

Jobari Gooden was attacked outside House of Ramish2 in Peckham Rye on December 17.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of a fight and Mr Gooden, 27, was found with stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital but died shortly after 6pm, about three hours after the incident.

Momodou Lamin Faal, 27, of Lyndhurst Way, Peckham, was arrested at a property in Gillingham, Kent, on December 23. He has been charged with murder.

Olushola Eletu, 39, whose address was not confirmed, and Elishah Anderson, 39, of Lettsom Street, Peckham, were charged with perverting the course of justice.

All three are set to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday.