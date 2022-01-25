Breaking News

Met Police launches investigation into 'a number' of Downing Street and Whitehall parties

The Met Police will investigate Downing Street parties. Picture: Alamy/London Assembly

By Will Taylor

The Metropolitan Police will investigate allegations of Covid rule-breaking parties at Downing Street.

The force's Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick told members of the London Assembly that police will look into the claims, after weeks of the Met insisting it did not want to probe "retrospective" reports of breaches.

It has said that it would wait to see if civil servant Sue Gray's inquiry would pass on evidence of criminality.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Dame Cressida referenced that investigation and said: "As a result firstly of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and secondly my officers' own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid 19 regulations."

She added that updated would be given at "significant points" and went on: "The fact that we are now investigating does not, of course, mean that fixed penalty notices will necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved.

"We will not be giving a running commentary on our current investigations."

The Met said it "has written to the Cabinet Office this morning with a formal request for it to refer all relevant information gathered from its inquiry in relation to events on the dates in question to support the police investigations".

The Cabinet Office confirmed Ms Gray's inquiry will still continue after suggestions emerged she would have to suspend it should the police get involved. However, reports say the findings will be delayed until after the police investigation.

"The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is continuing," a spokesperson for the Cabinet Office said.

"There is ongoing contact with the Metropolitan Police Service."

Shortly after Dame Cressida's announcement, the Cabinet was seen leaving No10. Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg took the opportunity to praise Mr Johnson's record, highlighting the vaccine rollout, as he left.

Labour has called for an Urgent Question in the House of Commons, while Mr Johnson is due to speak in Parliament on Ukraine later. Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "With Boris Johnson's Downing Street now under police investigation, how on earth can he think he can stay on as Prime Minister?"

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: "Boris Johnson is not above the law, he must be treated like anyone else. I now expect the Met to question Boris Johnson under caution at his local police station."

Today's news follows the latest partygate claim, which said Boris Johnson enjoyed a birthday do at No10.

ITV News reported it took place June 19, 2020, when the first lockdown was imposed and strict rules against indoor gatherings were implemented. It was said that up to 30 people went to a "surprise" party when Mr Johnson's wife Carrie presented him with a cake and staff sang happy birthday.

The Cabinet Room gatherings are said to have lasted for 20 to 30 minutes, while Downing Street said Mr Johnson only attended for less than 10 minutes.

It was the latest in a deluge of damaging claims about rule-breaking gatherings. The Prime Minister apologised for going to a garden event in May 20 2020, saying he believed it was a work event, and Downing Street had to say sorry to the Queen for a do on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral - which the monarch attended under Covid rules.

A spokeswoman for Lulu Lytle, who was responsible for Mr Johnson's controversial flat refurbishment, yesterday denied she "attended birthday celebrations for the Prime Minister as a guest", but added she had "entered the Cabinet Room briefly as requested, while waiting to speak with the Prime Minister".

Chancellor Rishi Sunak also went for a short amount of time while sources insisted he "had not been invited".

Martin Reynolds, the civil servant who is already under fire for inviting more than 100 people to a drinks do on May 20 2020, is said to have gone.

Jack Doyle, the former head of communications who is alleged to have gone to other events, is also said to have attended.

The rules stated at the time of the birthday get-together: "No person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place (a) outdoors, and consists of more than six persons, or (b) indoors, and consists two or more persons."

Transport secretary Grant Shapps told LBC on Tuesday that Mr Shapps said he "shared people's sense of upset" but it was important to wait for Ms Gray's report on the parties.

ITV News also said there was a second gathering that night, where family friends were hosted in the Prime Minister's residence. No10 has denied the claim, saying Mr Johnson only hosted a small number of family members outside.

The spokesperson did not clarify how many guests there were.

