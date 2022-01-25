'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

25 January 2022, 11:51

By Seán Hickey

This is James O'Brien's powerful reaction to the Leader of the House's insistence that the PM 'has got all the big decisions right'.

The Prime Minister finds himself under immense pressure today as the fallout from partygate continues.

Following today's Cabinet meeting, Jacob Rees-Mogg caught up with journalists outside Number 10 and told journalists Boris Johnson 'got all the big decisions right' despite the current scandal.

Read more: Met Police launches investigation into 'a number' of Downing Street and Whitehall parties

James O'Brien told listeners that the Leader of the House of Commons "holds you in such low regard" that he thinks people will believe him.

"Jacob Rees-Mogg thinks you are so stupid that when he says 'Boris Johnson has got all the big decisions right', you're going to go along with it.

Read more: 'Why was his designer there?' Nick Ferrari grills minister over PM's birthday bash

Read more: Caller's mother 'locked away' for 90th birthday – during PM's party

"How stupid must he think you are?"

"The gravest insult that he could inflict on you is that he thinks you're as stupid as he is, because if he really, really believes this, then there's a very real danger of his single brain cell dying of loneliness."

"He thinks you're so stupid, so thick, so blinded by binary party loyalties, so deferential, so defined by your low social class or your status that you will actually buy the steaming pile of crap that he just served up to you while ostensibly being the Leader of the House of Commons."

"'Boris Johnson has got all the big decisions right'? And that in response to revelations that he had a birthday party when you couldn't even go to a loved one's funeral? How stupid does he think you are?"

