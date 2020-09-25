Princess Eugenie expecting first child, Buckingham Palace announces

Princess Eugenie is expecting a baby next year. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting a baby in early 2021, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are said to be "delighted" by the news their granddaughter is pregnant.

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank wed at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in October 2018.

Eugenie, the daughter of the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, is due to give birth early next year, the palace said.

👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news. pic.twitter.com/nLrzkwHMGC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 25, 2020

The baby will be a ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, following the arrival of their eighth - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Eugenie's parents, Andrew and Sarah, will become grandparents for the first time.