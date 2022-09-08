Queen Elizabeth: The longest reigning monarch's life in pictures

The Queen was the longest reigning monarch of the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Queen Elizabeth was the longest reigning British monarch, celebrating over 70 years on the throne.

During her time leading the country, she celebrated many milestones with the people of the UK and Commonwealth.

Take a look back at some of the key moments in the monarch's life, from her participation in the Second World War to her coronation and the birth of her four children.

Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth, as a baby in 1927. Picture: Alamy

Princess Elizabeth later Queen Elizabeth II, as a child, gathering flowers in a garden. Picture: Alamy

Early life

Princess Elizabeth was born in Mayfair in 1926 - the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (who she was named after) and third in line to the throne.

She spent her early years at 145 Piccadilly as well as at White Lodge in Richmond Park and was later joined by a younger sister - Princess Margaret - in 1930.

After her uncle's abdication in 1936, Elizabeth's father acceded to the throne, leaving her first in line.

A 14 year old Princess Elizabeth making her first radio broadcast. Picture: Alamy

World War II

The future queen made sure to play her part in the Second World War, much like other royals, joining the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) - the women’s branch of the British Army - once she had turned 18 in 1944.

Years earlier, she was pictured at the age of just 14 with her sister, Margaret, by her side, making her first radio broadcast on October 22 1940 - addressing children like herself who had been sent away from their homes.

She said: "Thousands of you in this country have had to leave your homes and be separated from your fathers and mothers.

"My sister Margaret Rose and I feel so much for you, as we know from experience what it means to be away from those you love most of all.

"To you living in new surroundings, we send a message of true sympathy and at the same time we would like to thank the kind people who have welcomed you to their homes in the country."

Elizabeth and Margaret were evacuated to Windsor Castle.

The royal family on VE Day. Picture: Alamy

VE Day

The royal family took to the Buckingham Palace balcony on VE Day to celebrate German armed forces signing an unconditional surrender - an end to World War II.

At the time, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret left the palace - with the King's permission - to celebrate among the crowds in London.

The princesses are said to have done the hokey cokey and the Lambeth Walk, also taking part in chants of "We want the King".

The Queen married Prince Philip in 1947. Picture: Alamy

Elizabeth and Philip waving to crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony. Picture: Alamy

Wedding Day

Elizabeth married her late husband Prince Philip in 1947 at just 21 years old.

The pair first met in 1934 at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark to Prince George, the Duke of Kent.

Their engagement was officially announced in July 1947 and they were married four months later.

Queen Elizabeth II with son Prince Charles. Picture: Alamy

Prince Charles

A year after Elizabeth and Philip's marriage, they had their first child - Prince Charles.

He was christened at Buckingham Palace a month later in December 1948.

Queen Elizabeth II with daughter Princess Anne. Picture: Alamy

Princess Anne

In August 1950, the family of three became four when Princess Anne was born.

She is the only daughter of the Queen and Prince Philip, taking the title of the Princess Royal in June 1987.

Queen Elizabeth had her coronation in June 1953. Picture: Alamy

Coronation Day

In June 1953, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her coronation - a year after succeeding to the throne following her father's death.

The three-hour service fell into six parts: the recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture (which included the crowning), the enthronement and the homage.

She was later pictured on the Buckingham Palace balcony with her family, waving at the crowds to mark the special occasion.

The Queen with Prince Andrew. Picture: Alamy

Prince Andrew

In 1960, Prince Andrew was born, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years.

His marriage in 1986 saw him take the title of the Duke of York.

Queen Elizabeth II traveling with Prince Edward. Picture: Alamy

Prince Edward

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's final child was Prince Edward, who was born at Buckingham Palace in 1964.

He took on the title of the Earl of Wessex in 1999 when he married Sophie Rhys-Jones.

ueen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Silver Jubilee procession. Picture: Alamy

Queen and the Lord Mayor of London during a Silver Jubilee walkabout. Picture: Alamy

Silver Jubilee

The Queen celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1977, marking 25 years on the throne.

The actual anniversary of her accession on February 6 1952 was commemorated in church services throughout the month.

The monarch spent the anniversary at Windsor with her family.

The Queen at Balmoral with Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Prince Phillip. Picture: Alamy

Family time

Balmoral Castle is the Scottish holiday home for the royals, with the Queen being pictured alongside Prince Philip and their children at the estate.

The family are said to have taken a great interest in its running, with the Queen spending the summer break there with members of the family every year.

The Queen visits Aylesbury for her Golden Jubilee in 2002. Picture: Alamy

Golden Jubilee

The Queen's Golden Jubilee took place in 2002, with her 50 years on the throne celebrated with tours across the Commonwealth and UK.

Six key themes shaped events: Celebration, community, service, past and future, giving thanks and Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth visits Glasgow as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour. Picture: Alamy

Diamond Jubilee

Much like the Golden Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth's 60-year reign was celebrated with a series of regional tours across the country.

Other events included a 'Big Jubilee Lunch' and the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant, which saw boats gather on the river from across the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world.

The royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th Birthday. Picture: Alamy

Trooping the Colour and Parade for the Queens 90th Birthday celebrations. Picture: Alamy

90th Birthday

The Queen reached the milestone age of 90 in April 2016, spending the day in Windsor meeting well-wishers in the town centre and as well as others celebrating their 90th birthdays.

The official celebrations later took place in June, where there was a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

A street party and parade also took place on the Mall.

Queen Elizabeth II during a walkabout after a church service at St Peter and St Paul West Newton in Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

Sapphire Jubilee

The Queen celebrated her 65-year reign in 2017, becoming the first British Monarch to mark the occasion.

The monarch spend Accession Day in February privately at Sandringham, with a portrait re-released of her wearing a suite of sapphire jewellery given to her by her father.

The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee at the beginning of February. Picture: Alamy

Platinum Jubilee

February 2022 saw the Queen celebrate 70 years on the throne.

She hosted a reception for members of the local community and volunteer groups at Sandringham House.

The monarch also used her message to the nation on the special occasion to voice her support for Camilla to take on the title as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes his place on the throne.