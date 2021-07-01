William and Harry pictured together again at unveiling of Diana statue

The statue of Diana was unveiled on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge have been photographed together at the unveiling of a statue in memory of their mother Diana, the Princess of Wales, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The scaled-down event took place in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden and was attended by Prince William and Harry, as well as other close relatives of Diana and members of the statue committee.

Harry and William were reunited for the unveiling. Picture: PA

William and Harry’s troubled relationship has been well-documented.

When the brothers commissioned the statue in 2017 they were closer to one another and working together to promote issues such as mental health awareness.

Read more: Police handling of Sarah Everard vigil and Bristol protests breached 'fundamental rights'

Read more: Official Covid symptom list 'should be expanded as cases are being missed'

But over recent years their paths have diverged, with Harry moving to California with his wife Meghan and their children, relinquishing his royal title and then raising a string of allegations about the royal family, the most damning being a claim of racism.

The pair were reunited at the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, where they were seen in deep conversation with one another.

The figure of Diana, Princess of Wales is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess’s work. Picture: PA

Today’s unveiling was described as "small event and a very personal moment for the family", with a royal source saying: "Plans have been scaled back due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and media arrangements reflect both the size and tone of the event."

Harry and William issued a joint statement, saying:

"Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

"Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive."

Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.



— Prince William and Prince Harry — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 1, 2021

William and Harry during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture: PA

The statue was commissioned by the Dukes on the 20th anniversary year of Diana’s death, who said in a statement at the time: "Our mother touched so many lives.

"We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."

The statue, first commissioned in 2017, was unveiled today. Picture: PA

People look at tributes placed on the gates of Kensington Palace in London. Picture: PA

Also attending were the six members of the statue committee, including Diana's sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, who privately raise funds for the creation of the statue, and Julia Samuel, a godparent of Prince George, who was a close friend of the princess.

Committee chairman Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the brothers’ former principal private secretary, garden designer Pip Morrison and sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley also attended.