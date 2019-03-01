3, 2, 1 Gone! Brazen Bag Snatchers Target Passengers In Heathrow Airport

CCTV from inside Heathrow Airport shows just how quickly thieves can snatch your bag when you’re not looking.

This particular incident took place in a phone shop at the terminal.

It was carried out by a father, mother and son combo on 31st October 2018.

Footage from inside the store shows Daniel Kennedy and Denise Blackburn pick out their target - a couple who had just landed from Ghana.

When their victims turned their backs, the pair made their move.

The brazen bag snatch was caught on CCTV inside Heathrow Airport. Picture: Met Police

Blackburn stood next to one of the victims at the counter to block their view.

Kennedy quickly brushed past the luggage holding his jacket over his arm to hide his hand grabbing the bag.

The pair then quickly fled the shop.

When the victims realised their bag was missing, they reported it to the police who set about tracing the thieves.

Police officers trawled through CCTV from inside and outside the airport to track the criminal's movements, eventually identifying they had driven into the airport car park and back out after committing their crime.

Daniel Kennedy, Denise Blackburn and Ryan Kennedy. Picture: Met Police

PC Houston continued: “Blackburn and Kennedy made a ludicrous attempt to throw investigators off the scent by driving themselves into the car park but having their son Ryan Kennedy drive them out, while they hid in the back covered with a jacket. Within 48 hours, we had identified the couple and arrested Blackburn and Ryan Kennedy at their home address.”

All three pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday.

Daniel Kennedy was jailed for a total of two years, eight months for theft, driving otherwise in accordance with a license and driving with no insurance. He is also disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Blackburn was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, for theft and possession of cannabis.

Ryan Kennedy 19, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and has been disqualified from driving for a year.