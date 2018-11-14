Brutal Gang Attack Victim With Machetes And Hammers In Daylight Attack

This is the horrifying moment a seven-strong gang attacked a man with machetes and hammers in broad daylight.

The incident happened less than a mile away from Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham on 2nd November and has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows the gang pushing the victim to the ground before slashing and kicking him.

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder on 9th November and was later bailed.

The machete gang attack the victim. Picture: Facebook

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are on-going as the road remains blocked off by officers, although it is expected to open shortly.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am - midnight, or to call 101 anytime."