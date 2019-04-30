CCTV Footage Show The Moment Drunk Driver Smashes Car Into Bus Stop

Shocking footage reveals the moment a drunk driver smashes his car through a bus stop and sending glass shattering across the street.

33-year-old Mariusz Florczak has been jailed for the incident which left his passenger with life-changing injuries.

Driving his BMW at twice the speed limit toward the bus stop, the car barely lose momentum on impact and only coming to a halt after hitting a lampost.

A 38-year-old woman also in the car was left with a multiple fractures, injury to her liver, and a collapsed lung.

The court heard she may never fully recover from her injuries and uses a walking aid to get around.

She was found unconscious in the back seat of the car by paramedics in the Ardwick area of Manchester.

Florczak, of Ashley Road, Altincham, told police another car had collided with him from a side street.

He was jailed on Monday 29 April 2019 for two years and will face a five year disqualification from driving on his release.

Police Constable Seamus Toal said: "If you ever even think about getting behind the wheel after you’ve had a drink, no matter how much, please remember this footage.

"For the next two years, Florczak will have plenty of time to think about what he’s done and the pain and suffering he caused his passenger but for her, every time she puts one foot in front of the other, every time she tries to move, she’ll be reminded of his foolish and quite frankly selfish actions that morning.

"I have no doubt that had he not collided with the bus stop and lamppost, he could have killed someone and it is only luck that has saved innocent members of the public.

"There really is nothing more to say other than: remember, none for the road.’