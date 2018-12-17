CCTV: Drunk Passengers Douse Taxi With Petrol And Then Set It On Fire

CCTV has been released of the moment two drunk passengers poured petrol into a taxi and set it on fire - forcing the driver to flee for his life.

Warren Hearne and Danny Frost have now been jailed for the shocking incident which took place in Hythe last year.

The pair had asked the taxi driver to pull into a petrol station so they could buy some beer at about 11pm, Kent Police said.

CCTV on the incident has been released. Picture: Kent Police

CCTV shows Hearne, 36, exit the vehicle and loiter suspiciously - before grabbing a pump and pouring petrol into the back.

After dousing the seats, it was set alight - with both Hearne and his accomplice Frost, 27, running away.

The taxi was engulfed in flames, with the driver being force to flee the car - luckily unharmed.

Warren Hearne (left) and Danny Frost from Romney Marsh have both been jailed. Picture: Kent Police

The pair both pleaded guilty to arson that was reckless and were sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 14 December 2018.

Herne received six years and four months in prison. Frost was sentenced to five years and seven months.