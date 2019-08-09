Knife-wielding "Clown Robber" Tasered By Police In McDonald's

9 August 2019, 15:52

A man has been charged over a robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant during which he wore a clown mask and appeared to threaten staff with a kitchen knife.

Two police officers had popped into McDonald's for a coffee and ended up tasering a suspected robber, dressed in a clown costume.

West Midlands Police say the suspect jumped over the counter and appeared to threaten staff with a kitchen knife.

He was tasered by police at the Alvis Retail Park eatery in Earlsdon, Coventry when the incident occurred shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

No-one was injured during the incident and no money was taken.

The force’s response account later tweeted details of the incident, ending their post with ‘#whataclown’.

