Knife-wielding "Clown Robber" Tasered By Police In McDonald's
9 August 2019, 15:52
A man has been charged over a robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant during which he wore a clown mask and appeared to threaten staff with a kitchen knife.
Two police officers had popped into McDonald's for a coffee and ended up tasering a suspected robber, dressed in a clown costume.
West Midlands Police say the suspect jumped over the counter and appeared to threaten staff with a kitchen knife.
He was tasered by police at the Alvis Retail Park eatery in Earlsdon, Coventry when the incident occurred shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
No-one was injured during the incident and no money was taken.
The force’s response account later tweeted details of the incident, ending their post with ‘#whataclown’.
Officer's quickly enter and taser is deployed resulting in the offender being detained & arrested. McDonalds staff, officers & customers unharmed.Taser again proving a vital tool to apprehend violent offenders. #whataclown #arrested #Taser— Force Response (@ResponseWMP) August 7, 2019