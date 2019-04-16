Man Launches Frenzied Knife Attack On Police Officers After Fake 999 Call

Chilling CCTV has been released showing the moment a knifeman lured police with a fake 999 call before stabbing the officers multiple times.

The devestating attack occurred after Alex Traykov told an emergency operator there had been a fight between two men in October.

But, it was a lie and when officers arrived at the scene in Islington, North London, the 20-year-old ambushed them with the 23-cm blade.

The frenzied attack was caught on CCTV. Picture: Met Police

Shocking video shows the frenzied attack unfolding which left all four police officers injured.

One officer was slashed across the face and neck, requiring a total of 10 stitches.

Another, fainted from significant bleeding from a cut to the back of the head.

Alex Traykov was convicted at the Old Bailey. Picture: Met Police

Traykov of Brighton Road, Redhill, has now been found guilty of three counts of GBH with intent and one count of attempted GBH following a trial at the Old Bailey.

He will be sentenced at the same court on 10 May.

Detective Constable Ed Sehmer said: "This whole attack lasted only about 30 seconds, but was a traumatic and terrifying ordeal for officers, who were only going about their duty. Events such as this highlight the courageous work that police do every day, sometimes having to confront violent and dangerous criminals, who are determined to do them harm.

“These officers went to help someone they believed was in need of police assistance, not realising they were being lured to a trap and a chilling ambush awaited them. If my colleagues had not reacted so quickly to protect each other, the result of that night could have been deadly.

"Traykov will now have to faces the consequences of his actions, but I am sure that night will linger in the memories of those four officers, who are now back on duty, responding to calls and working to keep London safe.”