Moment Knifeman Who Stabbed Cop In Neck Is Detained After Hiding In A Shower

Dramatic bodycam footage captured the moment armed police stormed a flat and arrested a knifeman who was found cowering in the shower.

Jason Brown was detained in Erdington, Birmingham, shortly after he stabbed PC Michael Doyle, 36, in the neck with a kitchen knife in December 2017.

Video shows officers bursting into the apartment before firing plastic bullets inside.

One cop shouted “he’s in the shower” as another added “show me your hands now!”

A blood-stained knife which was on the floor next to Brown was seized before the 48-year-old was handcuffed.

He has now been found guilty of wounding the police officer plus assaulting a neighbour who he repeatedly punched in the face in an unprovoked attack.

The dramatic arrest was captured on police body-cam. Picture: West Midlands Police

He was given an indefinite hospital order under the Mental Health Act and will only be released if he is deemed no longer a danger to the public.

Birmingham Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Kenny Bell, said: “It was a savage attack on a police officer in the line of duty… it serves as a reminder to us all of the inherent dangers faced by police officers on a daily basis in our efforts to prevent crime, protect the public and help those in need.

“PC Doyle and colleagues who’d initially made the arrest attempt were forced to retreat from the flat as Brown lashed out with the knife − but they contained the building to ensure he couldn’t escape and potentially put other members of the public in danger.

“Armed officers were called in for support and they moved in swiftly and decisively to detain the offender.

“We all wish PC Doyle our best wishes in his continuing recovery."