CCTV: Man Knocked Unconscious And Robbed In Random London Attack

The Met Police have released video showing the moment a man was viciously attacked in an unprovoked attack in Marylebone, north-west London, and then robbed while he lay unconscious in the street.

CCTV shows the moment that the victim was approached from behind by a complete stranger and struck with a devastating punch.

The video goes on to show the suspect searching the victim’s pockets for valuables while he lays unconscious.

The suspect steals his phone, wallet and cash and then drags the victim behind a parked car in the road, in an apparent attempt to momentarily cover up the attack while he has time to escape.

Chilling CCTV footage captured later shows the victim walking calmly down the street, away from the scene of the attack.

Picture: Metropolitan Police

Following the attack, the 23-year-old Spanish victim was kept in hospital in an induced coma for weeks.

His injuries included a fracture to the skull and a bleed on the brain. The assault was so violent that the victim’s teeth were knocked loose and later had to be removed from his lungs.

The assault happened at about 05:20hrs on Sunday, 19 August in Bulstrode Street, W1.

No arrests have yet been made and the Met police have urged anyone with information to get in contact.