Police Hunt Group Who Drop-Kicked Tent Containing Two Homeless Men
10 December 2018, 17:34 | Updated: 10 December 2018, 18:13
Police are on the hunt for a man who drop-kicked a tent containing two homeless men while his friends filmed it on a phone.
The shocking incident unfolded at about 12:30am on Whitefriargate in Hull on 30th November.
Detectives have now released the footage in a bid to trace those involved.
They say the two men who were inside the tent were unharmed.
CCTV shows one of the men run and drop-kick the tent before the group run off.