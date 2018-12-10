Police Hunt Group Who Drop-Kicked Tent Containing Two Homeless Men

Police are on the hunt for a man who drop-kicked a tent containing two homeless men while his friends filmed it on a phone.

The shocking incident unfolded at about 12:30am on Whitefriargate in Hull on 30th November.

Detectives have now released the footage in a bid to trace those involved.

They say the two men who were inside the tent were unharmed.

CCTV shows one of the men run and drop-kick the tent before the group run off.