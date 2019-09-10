Police Hunt Thug Cyclist Who Headbutted Pedestrian In Road Rage Attack In Farringdon

10 September 2019, 11:15

City of London Police are asking for help to identify a cyclist who violently headbutted a pedestrian in east London.

The shocking incident happened on Farringdon Street on 22nd August 2019 at around 13:45.

The pedestrian was cross the road when a cyclist jumped the red light and nearly crashed into him.

That cyclist then got off his bike and confronted the pedestrian, having a short exchange before head-butting him.

The 57-year-old victim needed stitches to a wound above his eye, and suffered ligament damage to his arm where he fell.

Police want to identify this cyclist who headbutted a pedestrian
Police want to identify this cyclist who headbutted a pedestrian. Picture: City of London Police

PC Fisk, from the City of London Police, said: "We are asking the public to help us identify this cyclist, whose needlessly violent actions has left a member of the public with some nasty injuries.

"If anyone has any information about the man who carried out this assault, please contact us. He is described as a white man in his 40s, around 5ft 10, of medium build, with short greying hair."

Information can be provided to the City of London Police by calling 020 7601 2115 and quoting reference 19*446160. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Man headbutted to the ground by cyclist who ran red light in London

UK weather forecast: Remnants of tropical storm to bring 25C heat to UK on Thursday

North Korea launches two projectiles hours after offering to resume talks with the US

Sarah Palin's husband 'seeks divorce over incompatibility'

Scuffles in Commons as John Bercow blocked from leaving his chair

The News Explained

Boris Johnson shouting at Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons yesterday

What Happens Next? LBC's Guide To Whether We'll Still Get A Snap General Election
Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?