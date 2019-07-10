This Driver Ramming His Car Into Pedestrians Got Him 16 Years In Jail

10 July 2019, 17:46 | Updated: 10 July 2019, 18:39

Shockingly this driver rammed his car into a group of pedestrians after a row on a night out in Lambeth.

Twenty-one year-old Mustafa Esmail was on a night out with a group of friends attempted to get into a bar on Stockwell Road, Lambeth but were not allowed in.

Police said a row ensued during which a man was assaulted and then threatened by Esmail who then left the scene.

Minutes later, he returned in a white VW Golf, driving onto the pavement outside the bar and ramming into a group of pedestrians.

He then abandoned the car and fled on foot, along with a number of other occupants of the vehicle.

Following a court appearance at the Old Bailey pleaded guilty to five counts of Grievous Bodily Harm and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

He was also sentenced to nine months for an unrelated Actual Bodily Harm offence, to be served concurrently.

Esmail's car mounts the pavement in Lambeth
Esmail's car mounts the pavement in Lambeth. Picture: Met Police

Detective Constable Tom Baxter, from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “Esmail’s deliberate actions left a number five victims with significant injuries and it is only down to sheer good fortune and the work of the emergency services that the consequences were not more grave.

“Esmail attempted to evade police but will now have a considerable period of time to reflect on his behaviour that night.

“We hope this sentence brings those involved some closure and demonstrates our commitment to getting individuals intent on causing harm off our streets.

