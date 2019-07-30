Watch The Shocking Moment Passenger Is Shoved On To Live Tube Tracks

A man has been jailed for three years after pushing a passenger onto tube tracks after a night out in an attack which was caught on CCTV.

Footage showed Mathuram Mathuraja running at the victim and shoving him in the back – the man narrowly missed a live rail and was knocked unconscious.

British Transport Police said bystanders risked their own lives by jumping onto the tracks and pulling the injured man back onto the platform.

Thankfully a train that was due to arrive two minutes later but was held outside the station.

The victim, a man in his thirties, suffered an injured shoulder and minor burns, he was treated by paramedics.

The shocking moment the passenger is shoved on to the tracks. Picture: British Transport Police

Investigating officer, DC Mark Luker said: “Mathuraja clearly had no thought for consequences of his actions; the possibility of the attack killing the victim, or how seriously we take such incidents. It is very fortunate that no greater harm came to the victim in this case.

“It’s important to note such crimes are very rare on the rail network. On the few occasions they do happen it’s largely due to the attacker’s ignorance of the dangers of live rail tracks rather than an intention to kill. Officers were very quickly on scene and ensured that the defendant was swiftly arrested – we welcome this custodial sentence.”