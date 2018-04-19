Terrifying Moment Girl Is Pushed Into A Passing Bus... As A Friend's Joke Goes Wrong

This teenage girl was almost being pushed under the wheels of a bus after being nudged by a friend.

The 17-year-old girl was pushed by her friend as a joke - and fell into the road, missing going under the wheels of the bus by millimetres.

The video shows the friends walking along the pavement together in the Polish town of Czechowicach-Dziedzicachand.

But just as bus passes on the road, one girl nudges the other, seemingly as a joke. She falls into the road and came incredibly close to going under the wheels of the bendy bus.

Girl almost pushed under the wheels of a bus by her friend. Picture: LBC

A police spokesperson says the girl escaped with minor bruises.

Local reports suggest the girl has been fined 70 euros, but the city’s police chief is pushing for a stronger punishment for the teen.

She could now be facing charges of exposing her friend to “to loss of life or health” and could face up to a year in jail if found guilty.