Watch A Sneaky Thief Steal A Bag At Heathrow Airport

29 May 2019, 12:54

Watch the moment a brazen bag thief helps himself to the belongings of distracted passengers by hiding it under his jacket.

A prolific thief who stole valuables from distracted airport and railway passengers has been jailed for two years and four months.

Investigating officer, PC Barry Munnelly said that Fikadu looked for distracted passengers and "helped himself to their belongings."

Isleworth Crown Court heard how Kiberom Fikadu, 31 was caught by police after a staff member at Heatrow Airport bus station reported him acting suspiciously.

Investigation revealed Fikadu was responsible for a number of thefts at Heathrow Airport, Paddington Train Station and a train in Sussex.

In CCTV footage released by police, Fikadu can be seen stealing a bag at a coffee shop in the arrivals section of Heathrow Airport in January.

Kiberom Fikadu walks out with the victim's belongings hidden under his coat.
Kiberom Fikadu walks out with the victim's belongings hidden under his coat. Picture: Met Police

The video shows the unwitting victim placing a bag on the seat next to her and turning her away.

While she is eating Fikadu places his coat over her bag and inch by inch pulls the chair away from the table before boldly walking out with her bag hidden under his jacket.

When officers were called they found Fikadu hiding behind a newspaper, when they searched him they found he was carrying two passports which had that month been reported as stolen. He was also carrying a lock knife, two laptops and cannabis.

The officers arrested him on suspicious of theft, possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug.

Fikadu pleaded guilty to two of the offences but pleaded not guilty to theft of the passports and the suitcase.

On 27 February, after refusing to leave his prison cell, Fikadu was found guilty of the thefts of the passport and suitcase. One count of theft of a mobile phone was dismissed.

Speaking after sentencing, PC Barry Munnelly said: “Each of Fikadu’s thefts caused distress and disruption to the victims. I am pleased that we have been able to bring him to justice.”

