Extremely Dangerous Man Still At Large After Escaping From A Mental Health Unit

A paranoid schizophrenic with a history of violence "could be anywhere in the country" after escaping from a mental health unit.

Officers have released new CCTV footage which shows 31-year-old Aaron Moore running away from three security staff as they are set to take him in the front door of a hospital.

Police have described Moore as "extremely dangerous," Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said that the public should not approach the offender, but instead call 999.

Police issued an image of Moore. Picture: Met Police

Videos show Moore's escape from North Middlesex Hospital on Thursday the 21st of June just before 4pm.

The three security staff get out of the van escorting Moore, in handcuffs, towards the door of the hospital, when he suddenly turns and runs away.

One of the security staff jogs after the fleeing absconder but stops after a few paces and returns to his colleagues.

Moore runs away with security in pursuit. Picture: Met Police

DI Ridley said" “It has now been one week since the disappearance of this extremely dangerous male. I have been in contact with his clinician who has re-affirmed the risk that this man poses to the public.

"Moore is also a heavy cannabis user which increases his risk of psychosis and unpredictable behaviour."

Moore was last seen on June 22 withdrawing a large sum of money at a Nationwide Building Society in Tottenham. Picture: Met Police

He is described as a light skinned black man, around 6ft tall and of large/heavy build. He has a beard which is described as ‘scruffy’.

Police warned Moore is a paranoid schizophrenic - with a personality disorder - who has a history of violence. He has previously mentioned fleeing to Jamaica.