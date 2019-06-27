Extremely Dangerous Man Still At Large After Escaping From A Mental Health Unit

27 June 2019, 13:06 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 13:13

A paranoid schizophrenic with a history of violence "could be anywhere in the country" after escaping from a mental health unit.

Officers have released new CCTV footage which shows 31-year-old Aaron Moore running away from three security staff as they are set to take him in the front door of a hospital.

Police have described Moore as "extremely dangerous," Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said that the public should not approach the offender, but instead call 999.

Police issued an image of Moore
Police issued an image of Moore. Picture: Met Police

Videos show Moore's escape from North Middlesex Hospital on Thursday the 21st of June just before 4pm.

The three security staff get out of the van escorting Moore, in handcuffs, towards the door of the hospital, when he suddenly turns and runs away.

One of the security staff jogs after the fleeing absconder but stops after a few paces and returns to his colleagues.

Moore runs away with security in pursuit.
Moore runs away with security in pursuit. Picture: Met Police

DI Ridley said" “It has now been one week since the disappearance of this extremely dangerous male. I have been in contact with his clinician who has re-affirmed the risk that this man poses to the public.

"Moore is also a heavy cannabis user which increases his risk of psychosis and unpredictable behaviour."

Moore was last seen on June 22 withdrawing a large sum of money at a Nationwide Building Society in Tottenham
Moore was last seen on June 22 withdrawing a large sum of money at a Nationwide Building Society in Tottenham. Picture: Met Police

He is described as a light skinned black man, around 6ft tall and of large/heavy build. He has a beard which is described as ‘scruffy’.

Police warned Moore is a paranoid schizophrenic - with a personality disorder - who has a history of violence. He has previously mentioned fleeing to Jamaica.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan South Africa tour - and baby Archie will join them

Dad Lee Pomeroy 'taunted attacker' before fatal train stabbing

39kg of cocaine found on plane carrying Brazil president's team to G20

UK weather forecast: Wales and Northern Ireland bask in highest temperatures of the year

Woman who lost unborn baby after being shot is charged over its death

The News Explained

Boris Johnson on LBC

What Is Gatt 24? Can Article XXIV Be Used To Trade After Brexit?
Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

Who Will Be The Next Prime Minister? Latest Tory Leadership Odds And Polls

Politics

Conservative leadership contest Jeremy Hunt

What Is Jeremy Hunt's Stance On Abortion, Brexit And The NHS?
Social media users changed their profile pictures blue after the death of a protester in Sudan

Blue For Sudan: Why Are Instagram Users Turning Their Profile Picture Blue?
Remaining six candidates in the Tory leadership contest

Tory Leadership Contest: How Today's Vote Works And Who Could Be Eliminated