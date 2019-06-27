Extremely Dangerous Man Still At Large After Escaping From A Mental Health Unit
27 June 2019, 13:06 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 13:13
A paranoid schizophrenic with a history of violence "could be anywhere in the country" after escaping from a mental health unit.
Officers have released new CCTV footage which shows 31-year-old Aaron Moore running away from three security staff as they are set to take him in the front door of a hospital.
Police have described Moore as "extremely dangerous," Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said that the public should not approach the offender, but instead call 999.
Videos show Moore's escape from North Middlesex Hospital on Thursday the 21st of June just before 4pm.
The three security staff get out of the van escorting Moore, in handcuffs, towards the door of the hospital, when he suddenly turns and runs away.
One of the security staff jogs after the fleeing absconder but stops after a few paces and returns to his colleagues.
DI Ridley said" “It has now been one week since the disappearance of this extremely dangerous male. I have been in contact with his clinician who has re-affirmed the risk that this man poses to the public.
"Moore is also a heavy cannabis user which increases his risk of psychosis and unpredictable behaviour."
He is described as a light skinned black man, around 6ft tall and of large/heavy build. He has a beard which is described as ‘scruffy’.
Police warned Moore is a paranoid schizophrenic - with a personality disorder - who has a history of violence. He has previously mentioned fleeing to Jamaica.