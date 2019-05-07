Controversial US Preacher Sworn At By Angry Man On London Bridge

A controversial US preacher was given a frosty reception in London as he called on passers-by to repent or face damnation.

Philip Blair, who recently made headlines for his anti-abortion tirade on a busy Sydney train, was told to “shut the f*** up” by one man angered by his monologue.

The incident took place on London Bridge last week as Mr Blair took toured parts of London to preach.

In the video, the evangelist said: “God will be faithful if you cry out to him.

“He is the friend who sticks closer than a brother.”

Philip Blair was sworn at while preaching about God on London Bridge. Picture: Newsflare

But, an angered passer-by reacted with: “Get out of the way man.”

To which Mr Blair responded: “You could say ‘excuse me man’. Why is everybody in London so angry?”

The pedestrian hit back: “Shut the f*** up! Shut the f*** up!”

Last month, Mr Blair was slammed by commuters as he embarked on an anti-abortion rant onboard a packed Sydney train.

One passenger was applauded after telling the preacher to "shut up".