CCTV: Fight Breaks Out Inside Exclusive London Private Members' Club

9 October 2018, 15:02 | Updated: 9 October 2018, 15:03

A man was left with a fractured eye socket when he was attacked inside an exclusive private members’ club in London.

The brutal assault was captured on CCTV as it unfolded at The Ned in the City.

CCTV from inside The Ned shows the fight breaking out
CCTV from inside The Ned shows the fight breaking out. Picture: City Of London Police

It left the victim seriously hurt, suffering a fractured eye socket, a fractured nose, displacement of the eyeball and severe bruising.

Onlookers could be seeing trying to break up the brawl.

Police have now released footage of the attack, which took place on 25 July.

This is the man police are now trying to identify
This is the man police are now trying to identify. Picture: City Of London Police

A 21-year-old man from Loughton, Essex, was arrested on the night but has since been released under investigation.

Officers now want to speak to the man seen in the CCTV footage.

