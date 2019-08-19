Home Office Stabbing: Man, 29, Charged Over Attack

19 August 2019, 10:34 | Updated: 19 August 2019, 10:37

The scene outside the Home Office on Thursday
The scene outside the Home Office on Thursday. Picture: PA

A man has been charged over a knife attack on a government worker outside the Home Office in Westminster.

Dominic Hornberger from Birmingham is accused of stabbing the man in his 60s on Thursday.

The 29-year-old has already appeared before magistrates charged with GBH and possessing a knife in a public place.

He appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 17th August and was remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Friday 13th September.

The victim works for the Ministry of Housing, which is based on the same street as the Home Office.

A photographer captured the moment a bloodied, topless man was being helped by a police officer and paramedic.

The Met olice initially said the victim's injuries were life-threatening but later confirmed they were neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

