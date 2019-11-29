London Bridge: Sadiq Khan hails the bravery of Londoners who helped stop attacker

Sadiq Khan praised the bravery of Londoners who helped to stop the suspected terrorist in London Bridge.

A number of people were injured, some seriously, by the man who was wearing a suicide vest, before he was taken to the ground by members of the public.

Speaking at a news conference outside New Scotland Yard, the Mayor of London said: "What's remarkable about the images we've seen is the breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger, not knowing what confronted them.

"We do know from the statement given by Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu that there appears to have been a device on the suspect. Members of the public didn't realise at the time it was a hoax device.

"They really are the best of us and another example of the bravery and heroism of ordinary Londoners running towards danger, risking their own personal safety to try to save others."

Sadiq Khan made a statement outside New Scotland Yard. Picture: PA

In a statement outside New Scotland Yard, the Mayor of London said: "I'm in close contact with senior officers here at New Scotland Yard and am being kept fully updated this afternoon.

"It has been confirmed that a number of people were injured in the attack, some seriously. My heart goes out the them, their families and all those affected.

"As soon as it's possible to provide an update on their condition, the Met Police will do so - I'll ask you all to respect the privacy of those affected.

A civilian holding the knife. Picture: Twitter

"Emergency service responders attended the scene including officers from the City of London and Metropolitan Police. A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from the City of London Police and died at the scene.

"I want to thank our brave emergency services who responded to today's horrific attack. Every day they put their lives on the line for us, running towards danger in order to keep us safe.

"I'd also like to thank members of the public who risked their own safety this afternoon - they are the best of us. Terrorism is cowardly and evil - we must and will stand united and resolute in the face of terror.

"Those who seek to attack us and divide us will never succeed. I'd ask all Londoners to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police."