Trafalgar Square Stabbing: Police Hunt Suspect After Knife Attack

22 August 2019, 07:42

Trafalgar Square closed off after a stabbing
Trafalgar Square closed off after a stabbing. Picture: PA

A man has been stabbed in Trafalgar Square, one of London's most popular tourist spots.

Emergency Services were called at 9.11pm on Wednesday evening following reports of a knife attack.

Large sections of the square were taped off as several police cars and vans attended the scene, along with the London Ambulance Service.

They found a victim suffering from stab-wounds, which are not life-threatening.

Officers believe the victim and the suspect are known to each other. No arrests have been made.

The National Gallery at the top of Trafalgar Square
The National Gallery at the top of Trafalgar Square. Picture: PA

Alexander Zakharenko tweeted some footage of the scene with the words: "What's going on on Trafalgar Square..."

A statement from the Met Police said: "A crime scene and road closures are in place. Motorists advised to avoid the area.

"No arrests at this early stage; inquiries continue."

