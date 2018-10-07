The 'Wooferendum': Brexit In The Dog House

7 October 2018, 17:05 | Updated: 7 October 2018, 17:09

Thousands of dogs, and their owners, descended onto London in a march to Parliament calling for a people's vote.

Dogs of all breeds and ages joined forces as the 'Wooferendum' campaign made its way across central London, with a 'PETition' delivered to Downing Street.

Walking along Whitehall, the four-legged protesters were raising fears that Brexit will mean a shortfall in skilled vets and veterinary nurses, as well as rising costs for animal health products.

Dogs taking part in the march were also encouraged to urinate on photos of key Brexiteers at 'Pee Stations' situated along the route, including the former foreign minister Boris Johnson and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

Leading supporter of the People's Vote campaign attended the march with his King Charles puppy, Skye.

Speaking to Maajid Nawaz on LBC, he said: "This whole thing has been about the Conservative Party, and not the country.

"Theresa May knows this is bad for Britain, she knows its going to damage the economy.

"The Brexit that was promised is not available, there's no deal that Theresa May can do that's a good deal and that the lies and the fantasies are all falling apart."

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Dogs march through central London for the 'Wooferendum'

The 'Wooferendum': Brexit In The Dog House

1 hour ago

Police officers slashed in north London fight

17 hours ago

Pret A Manger claims over second suspected allergy death 'unfounded'

19 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Theresa May and Justin Trudeau

What Is The Canada-Style Trade Deal: Brexit Option Explained

13 days ago

Theresa May's Downing Street statement

Theresa May's Speech: What Prime Minister Said In Brexit Statement

16 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

How London's Skyline Looks In The Snow

How Britain's Best-Loved Landmarks Look In The Snow

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016