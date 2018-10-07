The 'Wooferendum': Brexit In The Dog House

Thousands of dogs, and their owners, descended onto London in a march to Parliament calling for a people's vote.

Dogs of all breeds and ages joined forces as the 'Wooferendum' campaign made its way across central London, with a 'PETition' delivered to Downing Street.

Walking along Whitehall, the four-legged protesters were raising fears that Brexit will mean a shortfall in skilled vets and veterinary nurses, as well as rising costs for animal health products.

Dogs taking part in the march were also encouraged to urinate on photos of key Brexiteers at 'Pee Stations' situated along the route, including the former foreign minister Boris Johnson and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

Leading supporter of the People's Vote campaign attended the march with his King Charles puppy, Skye.

Speaking to Maajid Nawaz on LBC, he said: "This whole thing has been about the Conservative Party, and not the country.

"Theresa May knows this is bad for Britain, she knows its going to damage the economy.

"The Brexit that was promised is not available, there's no deal that Theresa May can do that's a good deal and that the lies and the fantasies are all falling apart."