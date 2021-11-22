Crossrail: Elizabeth line moves into 'dress rehearsal stage' ahead of 2022 opening

22 November 2021, 11:18 | Updated: 22 November 2021, 11:46

The line will start running in 2022.
The line will start running in 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Elizabeth line has entered into a 'dress rehearsal stage' in the lead up to its launch in 2022, Transport for London (TfL) has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The trial stage is intended to ensure the railway is safe and reliable for the public, while also testing timetables.

It comes as the line will begin running between Paddington and Abbey Wood from the first half of 2022.

Transport bodies and emergency services are set to carry out 150 scenarios in the meantime, including exercises to ensure that staff can respond to incidents such as customers being unwell and signal failures.

There will also be larger tests, including the evacuation of trains and stations using thousands of staff and volunteers.

Closer to the crossrail launch, a period of "shadow running" - which involves the line operating without passengers - will take place.

Read more: Ex-TfL chief operating officer backs Crossrail as MPs warn of £150m funding gap

Read more: Multi-million bonuses for TfL bosses after operator receives several Govt bailouts

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said the trial phase marked a "significant milestone" in the delivery of the Elizabeth line, which will boost the capital's economy.

Mr Khan added: "The next few months are crucial to making sure the railway can open safely next year, and everyone is working incredibly hard to reach that goal.

"The Elizabeth line will help transform travel in London and the South East, dramatically improving transport links, supporting regeneration and boosting our economic recovery."

The project was taken over by TfL in 2020, when it entered its final stages of construction and systems integration.

Crossrail chief executive, Mark Wild, said the line is on track to open in the first half of 2022, though an exact date has not yet been given.

"This is an immensely complex railway and we must be able to demonstrate the highest levels of reliability," he said.

"Everyone is working hard to deliver the Elizabeth line as soon as practically possible and we remain on track to commence passenger services in the first half of 2022."

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Disruption could hit 5 Tube lines in the run-up to Christmas

Warning of severe disruption with Tube strike set to hit five lines

1 hour ago

Hundreds of protesters have blocked Lambeth Bridge in London

Hundreds of activists block major bridge in London to protest jailing of M25 eco mob

1 day ago

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella will raise money for women all over the world.

Lloyd Webber's Cinderella gala to raise money to empower female refugees around the world

3 days ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

6 days ago

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

11 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nadhim Zahawi told LBC the new law was the forward in dealing with the migrant crisis.

Migrant crisis: New law must 'close the loophole, break the business model', Zahawi says
The Education Secretary was speaking on LBC's Call the Cabinet

Nadhim Zahawi: Anti-vax protesters should be 'nowhere near' schools
Nadhim Zahawi spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning

Zahawi hails UK jab rollout, saying Covid pandemic can shrink
Matt Twist has told LBC people should be 'alert not alarmed'

Met police: Report neighbours if they are buying 'suspicious' amounts of chemicals
As many as 35,000 people took to the streets in Brussels on Sunday protesting against Covid-19 restrictions

Anti-vaxxers in Brussels smash up police van as violence breaks out over Covid rules
The funeral of Sir David Amess will take place at 1pm today

Mourners to pay respects at funeral for Southend MP Sir David Amess today
Witnesses have told of their terror after a car ploughed into a Christmas parade

Father went 'from one body to another’ searching for daughter after US Xmas parade tragedy
New developments will have to have electric car charging points installed

New homes in England to have electric car chargers installed by law
The Education Secretary refused to be drawn on the subject of Priti Patel

Education Secretary refuses to grade Priti Patel's performance over migrants
Call The Cabinet | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call The Cabinet with Nadhim Zahawi | Watch Again