Multi-million bonuses for TfL bosses after operator receives several Govt bailouts

17 November 2021, 09:32

Sadiq Khan has called on the Government for more support for TfL as the current funding deadline of December 11 nears
Sadiq Khan has called on the Government for more support for TfL as the current funding deadline of December 11 nears. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Bosses at Transport for London (TfL) will receive more than £12m per year in bonuses in a bid to stop staff departures, according to a report.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

TfL will end a freeze on bonus payments - introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic - in an attempt to keep hold of staff that have been rapidly leaving the organisation as a result of uncertainty surrounding the company's funding future, and better-paid jobs being available elsewhere, the report in the Evening Standard claimed.

But the catch is that the bonuses will only be paid if TfL reaches its overall savings target, and only to bosses who meet their own personal performance targets.

Read more: Transport for London given over £1bn in third government bailout

Read more: TfL unveils reimagined Tube map to honour Black History Month

TfL has been in financial turmoil for some time.

It has received almost £5b in bail-outs from the Government, and it still has a £2b gap to plug in order to meet its target of breaking even by April 2023.

Only when TfL is entirely self-sufficient in terms of its day-to-day operations will the bonuses be paid.

A TfL spokesperson said: "Following a suspension of senior management payment awards in the last financial year, the Remuneration Committee has agreed by Chair’s Action to implement a revised performance award arrangement for 2021/22 and 2022/23.

"The proposed revised arrangement would reflect the need for TfL to ensure that we can sustain a fair reward package and retain senior talent at such a vital time while we are working to reach financial sustainability by April 2023.

"Any performance award earned would only be paid once TfL achieves financial sustainability and has been designed to ensure that it remains consistent with the terms of our funding agreement with Government.

"This decision was noted at the Remuneration Committee meeting on 10 November."

The spokesperson added that bonuses would not be paid until the operator reached financial sustainability in 2023/24, and that bosses must have been employed by TfL for a minimum period of time in order to receive them - although it has not confirmed how long this period will be.

The new bonuses, which will be offered for the 2021/22 financial year, were agreed at TfL's remuneration committee last week.

A paper seen by the committee said the scheme could cost £12.1m if TfL hit all its targets.

If it met three quarters of its targets, it would cost TfL £9.3m.

But the operator has been criticised for the plan, with Susan Hall, Leader of the Greater London Authority (GLA) Conservatives, saying it was "disgraceful" that the transport operator was "planning to splash £12m on executive handouts while asking for another taxpayer bailout".

Read more: Liverpool bomber 'exploited' asylum loophole to stay in UK - Home Sec

Read more: 'Put me in prison or I'll block the motorway again' boasts defiant eco protester

Sadiq Khan warned at the end of October that TfL was approaching its busiest time - the festive period - with uncertainty over funding, with the current Government deal expiring on December 11.

He called on the Government to ensure TfL received the funding it needs to help it recover from the pandemic.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The rising costs of energy and petrol have led the increase in inflation

Inflation hits highest level in a decade amid soaring energy costs

Priti Patel said Emad Al Swealmeen was able to exploit Britain's asylum system

Liverpool bomber 'exploited' asylum loophole to stay in UK - Home Sec

MPs will vote on new rules to curb their outside business interests

Tory sleaze scandal: MPs will vote today on new rules to ban paid consultancy work

A couple who took in the suspect in the Liverpool bomb attack believed he was an "absolutely genuine" Christian.

Liverpool bomb: Couple who lived with suspect believed he 'wouldn’t harm a fly'

Staff will take part in a three day strike at the beginning of December

Staff at 58 universities set to strike in December over pay and pension dispute

David Lloyd (left) and Tim Bresnan (right) have apologised to Azeem Rafiq

England cricket stars apologise to Azeem Rafiq after 'disturbing' racism allegations

Lord Kamall said the EU 'is very much a project of white privilege'.

EU epitomises white privilege, Tory minister claims

Men arrested in west London by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command

Two men arrested in west London under the Terrorism Act

The tweet depicted Jeremy Corbyn holding a wreath

'Vile': Tory councillor apologises for Jeremy Corbyn Liverpool bomb attack tweet

Alicia Kearns after Sir Christoper Chope told her to 'apply her mind'.

Christopher Chope tells fellow Tory MP to 'apply her mind' in Commons sleaze bust-up

Boris Johnson pictured on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson backs ban on MPs' lobbying after Tory sleaze scandal

Christmas delivery slots are now becoming available across the leading supermarkets including Sainsburys and Tesco

Christmas delivery slots for Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda: What you need to know about booking
Jacob Rees-Mogg on the Owen Paterson saga: 'I must take my share of responsibility for this.'

Rees-Mogg backed Paterson in sleaze saga as he was 'punished enough' by wife's death

Azeem Rafiq gave evidence at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

Cricketer Rafiq claims 'institutional racism' at club as he details 'inhuman' bullying

The coronavirus booster vaccine is now being offered to younger age groups following initial rollout

When can I get my Covid-19 booster vaccine?

John Murray (left) has been seeking justice for his friend for 37 years

High Court finds Gaddafi aide jointly liable for death of PC Yvonne Fletcher in 1984

Latest News

See more Latest News

James O'Brien spoke to openDemocracy's editor-in-chief about the leak.

Covid contracts: Leaked list reveals companies profiting from pandemic
Insulate Britain at the High Court.

'Put me in prison or I'll block the motorway again' boasts defiant eco protester
Mendy has been charged with two more counts of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with two more counts of rape
Lord Wolfson of Tredegar defended the decision to house trans women in female prisons.

'The world hasn't gone mad': Justice minister defends trans women in female prisons
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Police appeal for witnesses after attempted murder of woman in east London
The earthquake struck near the town of Lochgilphead

Scotland earthquake: 3.1 magnitude tremor strikes in middle of night
The number of people employed in the UK has increased

Employment above pre-pandemic levels despite end of furlough scheme
Stanley Johnson has been accused of inappropriately touching a journalist and an MP

Downing Street refuses to comment on MP's Stanley Johnson accusation
Maurice Chambers pictured at Essex in 2013.

Maurice Chambers: Second former Essex cricketer alleges racist abuse at club
The new father recently welcomed his son at Liverpool Women's Hospital and lives in Rutland Avenue (pictured).

Neighbour feels like he 'dodged two bullets' after 'scary' Remembrance Day blast

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism
Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'
Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police