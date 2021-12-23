Drivers face £130 fines as key London bus lanes enforced 24-hours a day

23 December 2021, 07:26 | Updated: 23 December 2021, 08:46

Transport for London has announced that it intends to make its trial of 24-hour bus lanes permanent
Transport for London has announced that it intends to make its trial of 24-hour bus lanes permanent. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Key bus lanes across London are set to be in place for 24-hours a day, with drivers facing hefty fines for breaking the new rules.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Transport for London has announced that it intends to make its trial of 24-hour bus lanes permanent, after findings showed journey times were cut on London's busiest roads.

Drivers who do not observe the new rules could face a fine of up to £130.

TfL hopes the improvements in bus journey times will make bus use more attractive and help encourage more Londoners onto buses.

The extended bus lane hours are also expected to benefit cyclists as they can ride in bus lanes without traffic.

Speaking about the changes, Heidi Alexander, Deputy Mayor for Transport, said: "It's vital that buses remain a reliable, attractive option for travelling around the capital to help prevent increased congestion and worsening air quality.

"The extension of bus lane hours to 24 hours on London's busiest roads received a lot of support, and these changes will reduce bus journey times and help service reliability, helping people get around the city easily and sustainably."

Read more: Deputy headteacher jailed for rape and sexual abuse of child with partner

Read more: Omicron ‘milder than Delta’, study suggests - as PM urged to set out post-Xmas Covid plans

But the move has been met with criticism from Conservatives such as Tony Devenish, the London Assembly member, who said Mayor Sadiq Khan was seeking to "make life harder for London motorists".

According to London TravelWatch, buses will be able to average 1 mph faster saving between £100m and £200m each year.

In addition, the passenger group estimates that TfL would generate up to £85m of extra fare revenue by running buses faster.

Louise Cheeseman, Director of Buses at TfL, added: "Buses are the backbone of London's transport network so it is vital that we respond to changes brought about by the pandemic and keep buses providing their efficient, reliable and attractive service.

"We closely monitored the trial of extended bus lane hours and listened carefully to feedback, and it is clear that the trial has been a success in delivering reduced journey times on buses.

"Shorter journey times will help deliver a more reliable bus network, and this, along with a rapidly modernising fleet, will help make buses an attractive travel option."

Read more: Funeral of 12-year-old Ava White to take place today

Read more: Covid infections three times more prevalent among five to 11-year-olds, study finds

The changes will be made permanent in the New Year subject to a final statutory consultation with emergency services, local authorities and other statutory consultees.

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Police are searching the Thames for Harvey Parker

River Thames search for missing Harvey Parker

17 hours ago

Police at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision in Greenwich, London.

Boy, 14, dies after van hits London bus stop just days before Christmas

19 hours ago

The New Year's Eve event at Trafalgar Square has been cancelled

New Year's Eve: Trafalgar Square event cancelled after surge of Omicron cases

2 days ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

23 days ago

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A new drug for peanut allergies will be given to children in England

'Life-changing' peanut allergy drug to be to be given to UK children
Prof Adam Finn said vulnerable people might need a fourth jab

Prof Adam Finn tells LBC vulnerable people might need a fourth Covid jab
The funeral of 12-year-old Ava White will take place today

Funeral of 12-year-old Ava White to take place today

Elderly residents face a £120 fine for hanging Christmas wreaths on their doors

Housing association threaten elderly residents with £120 fine for hanging Xmas wreaths
Carers have been urged to get their booster jabs

Carers urged to get boosters in bid to keep most vulnerable safe over winter
Covid infections are more prevalent in primary school children.

Covid infections three times more prevalent among five to 11-year-olds, study finds
Julie Morris has been jailed for 13 years and four months.

Deputy headteacher jailed for rape and sexual abuse of child with partner
The Met Office said snow could fall in the UK over Christmas.

White Christmas on the cards as Met Office says chance of snowfall in UK

Weather

The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI member says Covid jabs for five - 11s still 'under active consideration'
England is the only part of the Uk to not announce rules for after Christmas.

PM will wait until after Christmas Day to announce any Covid restrictions for England