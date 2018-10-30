Commuters Detain Man After Two Hurt In Stratford Station Hammer Attack

30 October 2018, 16:07

Two men were injured in a hammer attack at Stratford station in east London just before this morning’s rush-hour.

Police were called to the station just before 6am on Tuesday following reports of an assault.

Witnesses claim one man was hit over the head with a hammer after being refused a cigarette.

Video from the incident shows one man being restrained on the floor as British Transport Police (BTP) officers arrived.

Video shows commuters detaining the man
Video shows commuters detaining the man. Picture: FRANCESCA LILLEYSTONE

In a statement, the force said one victim suffered a “laceration to his head as well as a suspected fracture shoulder”.

Another person was treated for minor bruising, but both injuries have been described as non -life-threatening.

A 26-year-old man, from East Ham, was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

He remains in custody.

A BTP spokesman added: "Inquiries are now under way to understand exactly what happened in the moments leading to both men being assaulted."

