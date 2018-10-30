Commuters Detain Man After Two Hurt In Stratford Station Hammer Attack
30 October 2018, 16:07
Two men were injured in a hammer attack at Stratford station in east London just before this morning’s rush-hour.
Police were called to the station just before 6am on Tuesday following reports of an assault.
Witnesses claim one man was hit over the head with a hammer after being refused a cigarette.
Video from the incident shows one man being restrained on the floor as British Transport Police (BTP) officers arrived.
In a statement, the force said one victim suffered a “laceration to his head as well as a suspected fracture shoulder”.
Another person was treated for minor bruising, but both injuries have been described as non -life-threatening.
A 26-year-old man, from East Ham, was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon.
He remains in custody.
A BTP spokesman added: "Inquiries are now under way to understand exactly what happened in the moments leading to both men being assaulted."