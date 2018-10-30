Commuters Detain Man After Two Hurt In Stratford Station Hammer Attack

Two men were injured in a hammer attack at Stratford station in east London just before this morning’s rush-hour.

Police were called to the station just before 6am on Tuesday following reports of an assault.

Witnesses claim one man was hit over the head with a hammer after being refused a cigarette.

Video from the incident shows one man being restrained on the floor as British Transport Police (BTP) officers arrived.

Video shows commuters detaining the man. Picture: FRANCESCA LILLEYSTONE

In a statement, the force said one victim suffered a “laceration to his head as well as a suspected fracture shoulder”.

Another person was treated for minor bruising, but both injuries have been described as non -life-threatening.

A 26-year-old man, from East Ham, was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

He remains in custody.

A BTP spokesman added: "Inquiries are now under way to understand exactly what happened in the moments leading to both men being assaulted."