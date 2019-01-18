London Gang Douse Victims In Acid During Homophobic Attack Caught On CCTV

A gang of thugs boasted they “run Hackney” as they sprayed their victims with acid in a shocking homophobic attack caught on CCTV.

The sickening assault on innocent members of the public unfolded back in May 2018 and left one man with a fractured eye socket and corrosive burns to his eyes.

Nine men have now been sentenced, with seven jailed and two handed suspended sentences.

The incident began when the gang were approached by one of the victims as they sat in their cars.

The shocking incident unfolded in Hackney in May last year. Picture: Met Police

Onur Ardic, 27, began arguing with the victim who was quickly surrounded by group and then punched by 30-year-old Mustafa Kiziltan.

Passers-by tried to intervene but the gang turned on one man before a huge brawl erupted between the groups.

A number of victims tried to flee, but Onel sprayed a corrosive liquid at their faces.

The gang fled the scene in three cars as they shouted homophobic comments and that they “run Hackney”.

The gang have now been sentenced. Picture: Met Police

Onel, from Hackney, was jailed 17 years for applying a noxious substance causing grievous bodily harm - with three years on extended licence.

Ardic, from Hackney, was locked up for 14 years while Mehmet Tekagac, 30, also from Hackney, was jailed for 14-and-a-half years.

Both for applying a noxious substance causing GBH plus three years on extended licence.

Guven Ulas, 20, from Barnsbury in north London, was handed a 30-month prison sentence for violent disorder.

Mustafa Kiziltan, 30, from Hackney, was sentenced to a total of three years in prison - 27 months for violent disorder and nine months for dangerous driving.

Serkan Kiziltan, 22, from Hackney, was jailed for 18 months for violent disorder.

Umit Kaygisiz, 21, from Hoxton in north east London, was sentenced to a total of 28 months in prison for violent disorder and attempting to convey a mobile phone into prison.

Yasam Erdogan, 24, from Canonbury in north London, and Turgut Adakan, 23, from East Ham in east London, were each sentenced to 18 months for violent disorder, suspended for two years.