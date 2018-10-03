Man In Hospital After Stabbing On London Overground Train Packed With Commuters

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed on a busy London Overground train which was packed with commuters.

Video filmed by eyewitnesses shows the aftermath of the incident which occurred during yesterday evening’s rush hour.

The incident took place as the train pulled into Hackney Central station.

A 55-year-old man from Hackney remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Picture: @Autumn_Revival/@joestreet18

It’s being described by police as a “shocking and violent attack which took place in front of commuters”.

The incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and extra officers have been deployed in the area.

DCI Sam Blackburn from British Transport Police, said: “This was a shocking and violent attack which took place on a busy commuter train.

“ Officers were on the scene within minutes and were able to quickly arrest the suspect and recover the knife.

“We understand that this was a very frightening incident for passengers on the train and at the station and would encourage anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward and tell us what they saw.”

Witnesses are being asked to come forward with any information.