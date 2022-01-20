Grenfell survivors slam 'shocking' plans for tower with same fire strategy next to stricken building

20 January 2022, 20:56

Plans for a skyscraper near Grenfell have been criticised by survivors of the 2017 fire
Plans for a skyscraper near Grenfell have been criticised by survivors of the 2017 fire. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Grenfell Tower survivors have criticised "shocking" plans to build a new residential skyscraper with only one staircase a few hundred metres from the site of the 2017 fire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The proposed building, which is being planned as part of a development for 1,760 new homes in west London, would have flats in up to 35 storeys - 11 more than Grenfell.

Planning documents show that the tower will rely on the same "stay put" fire strategy used during the Grenfell Tower fire in which 72 people died, The Guardian reported.

Under current building regulations, tall buildings can have just one single staircase if designed so that residents can stay safely in their flats during a fire.

Read more: 'Developers must fix their own buildings': Gove vows to end cladding scandal

Read more: Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'

The plans were submitted to Hammersmith and Fulham Council by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the owner of Westfield shopping centre, in April.

However, they come at a time when the Government is reviewing escape provisions in blocks of flats, including the use of a "stay put" strategy and evacuation in building regulations.

Bereaved and survivors group Grenfell United said: "Not enough has been done since Grenfell to improve building safety."

A Hammersmith and Fulham Council spokesperson said: "The safety of residents is our number one priority.

"We take a tough line with developers to ensure that anything they build is fully compliant with all safety and other regulations as a minimum, and that local people are fully consulted."

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "We are aware of this development and we will be providing a response to the planning consultation."

URW have been approached for comment.

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Sadiq Khan is considering more charges for drivers in London

Drivers could be charged per mile in London under Khan's new climate crackdown

2 days ago

Police enforcing Covid rules in 2021.

London woman fined £12k for hosting birthday bash day after No10 partied

5 days ago

The Boris Johnson lookalikes were seen brandishing bottles of wine.

'This is a work event': Boris Johnson lookalikes hold 'party' outside Downing Street

6 days ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

1 month ago

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

2 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mhairi Black attacked the bridge plan, which would have linked Scotland with Northern Ireland

PM 'wasted £1m on Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge PR stunt'

An employment tribunal criticised a teacher’s behavior an ruled out unfair dismissal

Primary teacher sacked for 'homophobic and racist remarks left pupil in soiled clothes'
The Government threatened MPs with withholding funding over the free school meal row with Marcus Rashford

Tory 'blackmail': Oppose free school meals or deprived pupils lose funds, MPs told
Temperatures are set to plummet in both rural and urban areas

Temperatures set to plummet as UK heads for coldest night of winter so far

Weather

Novak Djokovic is reportedly preparing to sue the Australian government.

Novak Djokovic 'to sue Australian government for £3m' over deportation
Robinson declared himself bankrupt in March last year

Tommy Robinson faces investigation as £2million he owes creditors remains unpaid
Boris Johnson warned Putin over invading Ukraine

'We stand squarely behind Ukraine' in Russia stand-off, Boris Johnson warns Putin
Former Pope Benedict failed to act on child sexual abuse

Pope Benedict 'failed to act' in four child sexual abuse cases, report finds
'Who will investigate allegations of blackmail at the heart of Westminister?'

'Who will investigate allegations of blackmail at the heart of Westminister?'
Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP