Biggest London Tube and bus fare hike in a decade announced by Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan has announced the biggest increase in London Tube and bus fare prices in a decade. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

London's Tube and bus prices will go up by an average of almost 5% next month, Sadiq Khan has announced.

Most fares will rise by 10 or 20p from March 1 - the highest increase in a decade - Transport for London (TfL) said on Monday.

Tube pay as you go fares within Zone 1 will increase by 10p – their first increase since 2016.

Bus and tram ‘Hopper’ fare - introduced by the Mayor and allowing unlimited journeys within an hour - will increase by 10p to £1.65.

It is part of a deal with the Government to keep services running.

Read more: Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Now petrol prices soar to record high at over 148p a litre

Mr Khan said he has been forced into introducing the price rise by the Government "refusing to properly fund TfL".

“Public transport should be affordable to all, and I’ve taken bold action to ensure this since I became Mayor by introducing the unlimited Hopper bus fare and freezing all TfL fares from 2016-2021 - saving the average London household over £200," Mr Khan said.

“Since TfL’s finances were decimated by the pandemic, the Government has set strict conditions as part of the emergency funding deals to keep essential transport services running in London. We have been forced into this position by the Government and the way it continues to refuse to properly fund TfL, but I have done everything in my power to keep fares as affordable as possible.”

The increase in fares on TfL services by 4.8% will help the Government department reach "financial sustainability".

This is only the second time that TfL set fares have increased under Sadiq Khan, after he froze fares between 2016 and 2021.

Read more: 'You'll be met with force not flowers': Ukrainian diplomat's stark warning to Russia

Read more: 'Our beautiful boy': Family's tribute to rugby player who died after scoring try

Responding to today’s announcement, London TravelWatch CEO, Emma Gibson said many key workers will be hit hardest by the rise.

"Londoners affected by the current cost of living crisis will be disappointed to hear that bus fares are going up by almost 6.5% in March, even more than the average 4.8% rise across TfL services," she said.

"Many key workers and those on low incomes rely solely on the bus, as they can’t afford the Tube or train, and they will be hit hardest by this rise, which comes despite London TravelWatch repeatedly asking for bus fares to be kept low."

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Now petrol prices soar to record high at over 148p a litre

Shashi Verma, director of strategy at TfL said the rise aims to keep fares "as affordable as possible", while ensuring it can "continue to run clean, green and safe services and support London’s continued economic recovery".

"Through daily and weekly capping, as well as the Hopper fare and our wide range of concessions, passengers can continue to get the best value fare by using pay as you go with contactless and Oyster," she said.