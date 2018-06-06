Moped Crime Has Become Commonplace... And Here's The Proof

6 June 2018, 12:46

Here's footage of the moped gangs who are terrifying people across London.

Moped crime has rocketed in the capital - the latest victim being the comedian Michael McIntyre, who had his Rolex watch stolen by thieves on a moped earlier this week.

LBC has sorted through recent footage to find examples of how these moped gangs operate.

These are the six hotspots in London where the Met Police are urging pedestrians to be aware of mopeds:

1. Oxford Street

2. Regent Street

3. Bond Street

4. Upper Street

5. King's Road

6. Marylebone High Street

