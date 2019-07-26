WATCH: Arsenal Players Fight Off Armed Robbers During Attempted Carjacking

Arsenal players Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil have been targeted by two armed men who tried to rob them while they were driving in north London.

The Bosnian defender managed to fight them off after they pulled up with knives on mopeds in Golders Green yesterday afternoon.

The video shows Kolasinac charging at the robbers, who were carrying knives.

Sead Kolasinac fights off a knife-wielding robber. Picture: Twitter

The players managed to escape to local restaurant Likya.

The owner, Yasmin Tahsiner, who knows the players, believes the attackers wanted Ozil's watch.

She said: "He was talking in front of his house and two people on motorbikes tried to attack him. They asked him straight away 'Give me your watch'."

A Met Police statement said: "Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 17.00hrs on Thursday, 25 July to reports of an attempted robbery.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

Arsenal confirmed: ”We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”

Ozil and Kolasinic have been close friends since playing together at Schalke in Germany.

Kolasinac is an Bosnian international, whose parents fled the war in his home country and moved to Germany, where he was born.

Both players got married this summer. World Cup-winning midfielder Ozil had controversial Turkish Prime Minister Recep Erdogan as his best man.