WATCH: Arsenal Players Fight Off Armed Robbers During Attempted Carjacking

26 July 2019, 08:17 | Updated: 26 July 2019, 08:24

Arsenal players Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil have been targeted by two armed men who tried to rob them while they were driving in north London.

The Bosnian defender managed to fight them off after they pulled up with knives on mopeds in Golders Green yesterday afternoon.

The video shows Kolasinac charging at the robbers, who were carrying knives.

Sead Kolasinac fights off a knife-wielding robber
Sead Kolasinac fights off a knife-wielding robber. Picture: Twitter

The players managed to escape to local restaurant Likya.

The owner, Yasmin Tahsiner, who knows the players, believes the attackers wanted Ozil's watch.

She said: "He was talking in front of his house and two people on motorbikes tried to attack him. They asked him straight away 'Give me your watch'."

Screengrab from uncredited social asset - video used with Crystal Chung's agreement on news reporting terms
Kolasinac then charged at a second robber, scaring him away. Picture: Twitter

A Met Police statement said: "Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 17.00hrs on Thursday, 25 July to reports of an attempted robbery.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

Arsenal confirmed: ”We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”

Ozil and Kolasinic have been close friends since playing together at Schalke in Germany.

Kolasinac is an Bosnian international, whose parents fled the war in his home country and moved to Germany, where he was born.

Both players got married this summer. World Cup-winning midfielder Ozil had controversial Turkish Prime Minister Recep Erdogan as his best man.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses

Urgent Appeal For Witnesses After Child Assaulted At Waterloo

5 hours ago

The murals in the new Met Police custody suite

Met Police Use Graffiti Artist To Paint "Creative" Murals In New Custody Suite

7 hours ago

UK Weather: Heatwave Is Over, But Travel Disruption Set To Continue This Morning

14 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Nick Ferrari discusses the new ovarian cancer drug

Ovarian Cancer Drug Will Make "Massive" Difference To Patients, Expert Tells Nick Ferrari

3 hours ago

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Owen Smith Warns Labour To "Get Off The Fence" On Brexit As Election Looms

Owen Smith: "If There's An Election In The Autumn, It's Too Late. We've Already Blown It"

US economic growth slows sharply in second quarter

James O'Brien heard a brilliant call on government representation

Listeners Want This Brilliant Caller To James O'Brien To Get His Own LBC Show
Jacob Rees-Mogg only on LBC

The Jacob Rees-Mogg Show: Watch From 6pm