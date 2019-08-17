Owen Jones Assaulted In "Planned Far-Right Attack" Outside London Pub

Owen Jones, speaking at an anti-Boris Johnson rally. Picture: PA

Owen Jones has been beaten in a "planned attack" outside a pub in London.

The Guardian columnist had just left the Lexington pub on Pentonville Road at 3am this morning when he was set upon by a gang of thugs in what he describes as a "blatant premeditated assault".

The group barged him on to the ground and then kicked him in the head a number of times.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "This is a bit dramatic, so firstly I’m fine, but last night - when I was celebrating my birthday - I was attacked, along with my friends, in a blatant premeditated assault.

"Six of us left the pub at 3am and were saying our goodbyes 30 metres away, then a group of 3-4 men left the pub, made a beeline for me, kicked me in the back, threw me on the ground, slamming my head, and kicked me in the skull. My friends were punched trying to defend me.

"The group then scarpered: I don’t know if they said anything in the melee. I’m fine other than a big bump on my head and a cut back.

"Given the far right attacks I’ve had in the streets, and generally escalating far right threats I’ve had, I’m in no doubt as to what this is."

He then added: "What happened - to be clear - is they spotted me in the pub, waited for us to leave, and then launched their attack when we were away from the pub - it was planned, not a random attack."

The Lexington Pub on Pentonville Road, where the attack happened. Picture: Google Street View

The Met said it was working to establish the "full circumstances".

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.