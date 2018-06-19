Several Injured After "Minor Explosion" At Southgate Tube Station

19 June 2018, 20:23

Southgate Tube station has been cordoned off
Picture: London 999 Feed

Two people have been taken to hospital after reports of a “minor” explosion at Southgate Tube station.

Scotland Yard says it was called to a suspicious package and a number of people running from the north London station just after 7pm this evening.

Paramedics have treated three people at the scene and two were taken to hospital for their injuries.

Police were called to reports of a "minor explosion" and people running just after 19:00
Police were called to reports of a "minor explosion" and people running just after 19:00. Picture: LBC

A large cordon is currently in place and the station remains closed.

Nearby residents are unable to get back into their homes after being evacuated by emergency services.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the reported explosion, but officers say they do not believe it's terror-related at this time.

There is currently no Piccadilly line service between Arnos Grove and Cockfosters.

Police aren't currently treating it as terror-related
Police aren't currently treating it as terror-related. Picture: LBC

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned people to "avoid the area".

He tweeted: "I am in touch with senior Met Police about the reported minor explosion at Southgate Tube station. They are investigating. Please avoid the area".

Nearby resident Helen was at home having dinner when she heard police sirens just after 7pm.

She told LBC: “It’s frightening, we use the station often with our grandchildren.

“We walk round to the Post Office and to see it on your doorstep, it’s a worry.”

We'll bring you more on this story as we get it.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Police were called to reports of a "minor explosion" and people running just after 19:00

Several Injured After "Minor Explosion" At Southgate Tube Station

1 hour ago

The harrowing footage was played at the Grenfell Tower inquiry on Tuesday

Harrowing Bodycam Video Shows Firefighters Entering Grenfell Flat Where Fire Began

6 hours ago

West London

Grenfell inquiry sees footage of source of the fire

8 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Alice Marie Johnson, who Kim Kardashian discussed

Who Is Alice Johnson? Kim Kardashian's Meeting With Donald Trump Explained

19 days ago

GDPR rules

GDPR: Everything You Need To Know About The New Data Privacy Rules

26 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

How London's Skyline Looks In The Snow

How Britain's Best-Loved Landmarks Look In The Snow

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016