Queer Britain: UK's first LGBTQ+ museum to open in London

24 January 2022, 19:16

The UK's first LGBTQ+ museum will open later in the year.
The UK's first LGBTQ+ museum will open later in the year. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The UK's first LGBTQ+ museum is set to be opened in London by charity Queer Britain.

The museum, created by the charity Queer Britain, will be opened in Kings Cross in north London, in part of a building owned by Art Fund, the national charity for art.

Plans are in place for the museum to open its doors in the spring, with a programme expected to be announced shortly, the charity said.

Visitors will be able to explore and learn about the past, present and future stories of the LGBTQ+ community, with the charity adding that it will be a "fully inclusive space that celebrates the stories, people and places that are so intrinsic to the queer community in the UK".

The director and co-founder of Queer Britain, Joseph Galliano, said: "It's time the UK had an LGBTQ+ museum for all, and we are delighted to have found our first home in beautiful Granary Square, with Art Fund as our first landlord.

"It's a prime location accessible to swathes of the country, and in a part of town with a rich queer heritage."

The museum will include four galleries, a workshop, an education space, a gift shop, and offices for the Queer Britain team.

Queer Britain's archive is currently housed at the Bishopsgate Institute, only accessible to the public and researchers by appointment.

A trustee of the charity, Lisa Power, said: "I'm really excited that Queer Britain is finally going to have a space to show what we can do and that we're here for all the community, from old lesbian feminist warhorses like me to young queer folk of all genders and ethnicities.

"Queer Britain aims to tell our many and diverse histories, and now we have a home to do that from."

Art Fund director Jenny Waldman said the charity was "thrilled" to see the opening of the museum.

"Their exciting proposal for the first UK museum dedicated to exploring LGBTQ+ histories, people and ideas was warmly supported by our trustees, and we're thrilled that our beautiful building in Granary Square will be home for the first phase of the Queer Britain museum," she said.

"It promises to be an essential destination."

Entry to the museum will be free, with donations welcomed to support the charity's work.

