US orders families of Ukraine embassy staff to leave, amid fears of Russian invasion

24 January 2022, 05:48

The families of all American personnel at the US Embassy in Ukraine have been ordered to leave
The families of all American personnel at the US Embassy in Ukraine have been ordered to leave.

By Megan Hinton

The US has ordered the families of all American personnel at the US Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The State Department told the dependents of staffers at the US Embassy in Kyiv that they must leave the country.

Non-essential embassy staff have also been given permission to leave and US citizens in Ukraine have been asked to consider leaving.

State Department officials stressed the Kyiv embassy will remain open and that the announcement does not constitute an evacuation.

The move had been under consideration for some time and does not reflect an easing of US support for Ukraine, the officials said.

In a statement, the State Department noted recent reports that Russia was planning significant military action against Ukraine.

The State Department added: "The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine's borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice.

"Demonstrations, which have turned violent at times, regularly occur throughout Ukraine, including in Kyiv."

However, the Russian Foreign Ministry has accused Nato countries of escalating tensions around Ukraine with disinformation.

The move came amid rising tensions about Russia's military build-up on the Ukraine border that were not eased during talks on Friday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

At a press conference after the crucial negotiations, Mr Lavrov reiterated Moscow's position that it has "never threatened the Ukrainian people", adding they have no plans to attack Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said the US is preparing for Russia to take action that falls outside the parameters of conventional warfare.

No10 said if Russian President Vladimir Putin launches an offensive, there will be a "package of sweeping measures" launched by the UK and its allies against the Kremlin.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Mr Putin he must "desist and step back" from war in Ukraine or risk being dragged into a prolonged conflict like the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Speaking at the Lowy Institute in Sydney last week, Ms Truss said: "If there is an incursion by Russia into Ukraine, it would come at a massive cost.

"We are prepared to put very severe sanctions in place, we are also working to support Ukraine in terms of defensive capability."

A spokesman for Boris Johnson said: "I think the Prime Minister has been clear that any destabilising action by Russia in Ukraine would be a strategic mistake and would have significant consequences.

"I've talked about the fact that we're working closely with our partners, including the US, to draw up a package of sweeping measures to make sure that the Russian government is punished if it crosses the line."

