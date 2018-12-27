London Double-Decker Bus Ploughs Into Front Garden

A London double-decker bus ploughed into the front garden of a south London home on Boxing Day night.

The 118 service to Brixton crashed into a property in Streatham Vale at around 9pm on Wednesday.

The crash took place in Streatham Vale on Boxing Day. Picture: @KrysoTwo

Eyewitnesses captured the aftermath on camera. Picture: @KrysoTwo

Transport for London said the road had to be closed while emergency services attended the scene.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

Video taken by eyewitnesses shows the red bus in the front garden with a number of cars damaged along the street.

One person at the scene tweeted: "#Streatham bus crash. Missed my own car by some feet."

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 20:55hrs on Wednesday, 26 December to reports of a bus in collision with a building in Streatham Vale, SW16.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

"No reports of any serious injuries.

"No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing."