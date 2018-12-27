London Double-Decker Bus Ploughs Into Front Garden

27 December 2018, 09:33 | Updated: 27 December 2018, 09:52

A London double-decker bus ploughed into the front garden of a south London home on Boxing Day night.

The 118 service to Brixton crashed into a property in Streatham Vale at around 9pm on Wednesday.

The crash took place in Streatham Vale on Boxing Day
The crash took place in Streatham Vale on Boxing Day. Picture: @KrysoTwo
Eyewitnesses captured the aftermath on camera
Eyewitnesses captured the aftermath on camera. Picture: @KrysoTwo

Transport for London said the road had to be closed while emergency services attended the scene.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

Video taken by eyewitnesses shows the red bus in the front garden with a number of cars damaged along the street.

One person at the scene tweeted: "#Streatham bus crash. Missed my own car by some feet."

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 20:55hrs on Wednesday, 26 December to reports of a bus in collision with a building in Streatham Vale, SW16.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

"No reports of any serious injuries.

"No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing."

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Train punctuality falls to 13-year low

22 mins ago

Passenger drunkenness at airports and on planes soars as ministers consider ending all-day drinking

1 day ago

Axed rail routes may be reopened under new Department for Transport plans

1 day ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Theresa May making her statement outside Downing Street

Theresa May's No Confidence Vote: What Happens Now?

15 days ago

Referendum polling card on leaving the European Union

LBC's Brexit Explainers: Everything You Need To Know About Brexit

16 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

The Tower Of London

First World War Centenary: The UK's Most Poignant Poppy Tributes

1 month ago

How London's Skyline Looks In The Snow

How Britain's Best-Loved Landmarks Look In The Snow

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017