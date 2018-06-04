First Pictures Released Of Flat Where Grenfell Tower Fire Started

4 June 2018, 11:34

The fridge-freezer where the Grenfell Fire is believed to have started
The fridge-freezer where the Grenfell Fire is believed to have started. Picture: Grenfell Tower Inquiry

These are the first picture of the flat in which the Grenfell Tower fire is believed to have started.

Reports from five experts are being examined at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry this morning as the fact-finding stage gets underway.

And they believe that the fire was started in the kitchen of Flat 16 on the fourth floor of the North Kensington tower block.

However, the experts stopped short of saying the fridge-freezer was the cause of the blaze, as had been originally claimed, instead stating that "the origin of the fire was in, or around, the tall fridge freezer".

The kitchen in flat 16 of Grenfell Tower
The kitchen in flat 16 of Grenfell Tower. Picture: Grenfell Tower Inquiry
The first images of flat 16 in Grenfell Tower
The first images of flat 16 in Grenfell Tower. Picture: Grenfell Tower Inquiry
The first images of flat 16 in Grenfell Tower
The first images of flat 16 in Grenfell Tower. Picture: Grenfell Tower Inquiry

The flat's resident, Behailu Kebede, mentioned the fridge in his first call to emergency services, saying: "Fire in flat 16, Grenfell Tower... the fridge, flat 16, Grenfell Tower."

In a witness statement, Mr Kebede said he was woken by a fire alarm at around 12:55am. After going into the kitchen and seeing the smoke around the fridge-freezer, he woke other residents in his and the surrounding flats.

